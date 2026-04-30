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Bobcat adds PA375V air compressor
30 April 2026
Bobcat Company is expanding its portable air compressor lineup with the introduction of the PA375V portable air compressor with FlexAir system. The rental-ready unit delivers 350 to 375 cfm at 125 to 150 psi, with FlexAir automatically adapting output based on real-time workload demands for optimal performance and fuel efficiency.
The PA375V is powered by a Bobcat DM03 HD 3.4 Tier 4 Final engine rated 135 hp at 2,500 rpm and with a displacement of 208 cu. in. It comes with a robust Bosch fuel system. Eco Mode enhances efficiency and fuel savings during lighter workloads, facilitating a runtime of up to nine hours.
The new model is designed for towing stability, straightforward operation and easy serviceability. A clear 4.3-in., water-resistant display provides intuitive operation with easy-to-read graphics. On-screen diagnostics allow for real-time system insights.
Serviceability enhancements include extended compressor oil change intervals, dual spin-on separator elements and large access doors for easy to reach access points.
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