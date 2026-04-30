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Bobcat adds PA375V air compressor

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

30 April 2026

Bobcat PA375V portable air compressor. (Source: Bobcat Company)

Bobcat Company is expanding its portable air compressor lineup with the introduction of the PA375V portable air compressor with FlexAir system. The rental-ready unit delivers 350 to 375 cfm at 125 to 150 psi, with FlexAir automatically adapting output based on real-time workload demands for optimal performance and fuel efficiency.

The PA375V is powered by a Bobcat DM03 HD 3.4 Tier 4 Final engine rated 135 hp at 2,500 rpm and with a displacement of 208 cu. in. It comes with a robust Bosch fuel system. Eco Mode enhances efficiency and fuel savings during lighter workloads, facilitating a runtime of up to nine hours.

The new model is designed for towing stability, straightforward operation and easy serviceability. A clear 4.3-in., water-resistant display provides intuitive operation with easy-to-read graphics. On-screen diagnostics allow for real-time system insights.

Serviceability enhancements include extended compressor oil change intervals, dual spin-on separator elements and large access doors for easy to reach access points.

Bobcat Company Bobcat Bosch portable air compressor air compressor FlexAir system PA375V PA375V portable air compressor
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