Bobcat announces leadership transition

Mike Ballweber

Bobcat Company announced the pending retirement of Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America, Inc., effective July 31, following a career spanning nearly 30 years with the company. Scott Park, CEO and vice chairman of Doosan Bobcat Inc., will serve as interim president of the North America region until a successor is named.

Ballweber joined Bobcat in 1998 and was appointed president in 2019. During his tenure, the company said he helped strengthen its dealer network, expand its product portfolio and advance manufacturing and innovation initiatives. In addition, he guided the business through some of its most complex operating environments in its history, including the COVID-19 pandemic and global supply chain challenges, while supporting a period of accelerated growth and expansion.

“Mike’s impact on this business has been significant — not just in the results he helped deliver, but in the way he led,” said Park. “He brought a deep commitment to our employees, dealers and customers, and he helped position Bobcat for continued success. We are grateful for his leadership and lasting contributions and are confident in our continued momentum moving forward.”

Scott Park

Ballweber expressed gratitude for the opportunity to have led the organization and work “alongside such talented colleagues, dealers and customers.”

“This is a bittersweet moment, as Bobcat has been such an important part of my life,” he continued. “My retirement comes with great pride in what we’ve accomplished together and with confidence in the strength of our team, our strategy and the future ahead.”

Ballweber will remain actively involved in the company through July 31, working alongside leadership to ensure continuity and a smooth transition. Park will serve in the interim role, working closely with the regional leadership team to maintain continuity until a successor is named.