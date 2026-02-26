Responsive Image Banner

Bobcat brings AutoShift to backhoe loader

KHL Staff

26 February 2026

Bobcat has introduced the AutoShift transmission in its B730 M-Series backhoe loader, alongside a number of other updates to this model aimed at markets in the Middle East and Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Bobcat B730 M-Series backhoe-loader with AutoShift transmission An AutoShift transmission has been introduced on the B730 M-Series backhoe-loader for the Middle East and Africa and CIS markets. (Photo: Bobcat)

The B730 M-Series machine with AutoShift transmission comes as a separate model. The functionality of the AutoShift transmission is identical to that in Bobcat’s B730 R-Series model. It is designed to optimize gear shifting during travel operations on the backhoe loader. The system automatically adjusts the transmission gearing based on vehicle speed, load and terrain conditions, improving fuel efficiency, reducing operator fatigue and enhancing overall machine performance.

The key benefits of the AutoShift transmission include ease of use, operator comfort and higher efficiency. By eliminating manual gear shifting, the system is said to significantly reduce operator fatigue and allow the operator to concentrate on driving and loader functions. In addition, it ensures that the machine is always in the optimal gear, resulting in faster cycle times and consistent performance regardless of the operator’s experience.

As part of Bobcat’s ongoing product development – and based on feedback from dealers, customers and operators – the company has introduced several updates to enhance operator comfort on the B730 M-Series backhoe loader. These include tinted windows, available from March 2026, which provide better thermal comfort and reduce sunlight entering the cab, as well as enhanced fit and finish throughout the operator environment. The door opening angle has been increased to create a larger entry space for easier access and improved overall comfort.

In addition, a unified Bobcat common key system is now standard to follow other Bobcat equipment, adding convenience and greater fleet compatibility.

Bobcat Commonwealth of Independent States CIS operator comfort operator fatigue fuel efficiency B730 M-Series backhoe loader AutoShift transmission Middle East and Africa
