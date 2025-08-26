Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Bobcat expands industrial air compressor line

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

26 August 2025

Bobcat Company announced it is expanding its industrial air compressor lineup with the introduction of its new tank-mounted rotary-screw air compressors. The units are available through Bobcat industrial air distributors today and will be on display at FabTech 2025, in Chicago, Ill., Sept. 8-11.

Bobcat introduces tank-mounted rotary screw air compressors at FabTech 2025 The six new industrial air compressor models are designed for light- to medium-duty applications including automotive aftermarket, woodworking and metal fabrication. (Photo: Bobcat Co.)

Capable of continuous-duty operation, the six new models – the SA10TD, SA10T, SA15TD, SA15T, SA20TD and SA20T – are designed for light- to medium-duty applications including automotive aftermarket, woodworking and metal fabrication.

“Bobcat tank-mounted industrial air units deliver dependable performance and long-term value,” said Patrick Jakeway, general manager at Bobcat Company. “Their rugged construction, energy efficiency and low maintenance make them an ideal choice for users who prioritize reliability and a low total cost of ownership across various applications.”

The tank-mounted air compressors offer a tri-voltage plug-and-play package with connectivity to one other machine. The standard 120-gal. tank is available with or without a dryer and prefilter, and comes standard with 125 psi or with 100-, 150- and 175-psi options to match facility demands.

The compressors incorporate high-quality components such as IP55 electric motors, Star-Delta motor starter systems and high-efficiency airends.

Bobcat Company industrial air compressor lineup light- to medium-duty applications automotive aftermarket FabTech 2025 Patrick Jakeway Bobcat industrial air compressors Bobcat tank-mounted rotary-screw air compressors Chicago, Ill.
Power Progress Networking Forum

The Tariff Report Everyone Will Want...
Early Access For Attendees.

All Power Progress Networking Forum attendees will recieve early access to the updated digital report by Off-Highway Research, 'The Imapct of U.S. Tarriffs on the Construction Equipment Industry'.

Register your interest
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
New Holland D-Series mini excavators built in-house
E42D and E50D mark the debut of a fully in-house engineered D-Series line
Caterpillar recognizes top-performing suppliers
Recognized in Supplier Excellence, Aftermarket Excellence and Supplier of the Year categories
Ag automation solutions on display at FIRA USA
Annual event returns to California in October
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA