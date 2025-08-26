Bobcat expands industrial air compressor line

Bobcat Company announced it is expanding its industrial air compressor lineup with the introduction of its new tank-mounted rotary-screw air compressors. The units are available through Bobcat industrial air distributors today and will be on display at FabTech 2025, in Chicago, Ill., Sept. 8-11.

The six new industrial air compressor models are designed for light- to medium-duty applications including automotive aftermarket, woodworking and metal fabrication. (Photo: Bobcat Co.)

Capable of continuous-duty operation, the six new models – the SA10TD, SA10T, SA15TD, SA15T, SA20TD and SA20T – are designed for light- to medium-duty applications including automotive aftermarket, woodworking and metal fabrication.

“Bobcat tank-mounted industrial air units deliver dependable performance and long-term value,” said Patrick Jakeway, general manager at Bobcat Company. “Their rugged construction, energy efficiency and low maintenance make them an ideal choice for users who prioritize reliability and a low total cost of ownership across various applications.”

The tank-mounted air compressors offer a tri-voltage plug-and-play package with connectivity to one other machine. The standard 120-gal. tank is available with or without a dryer and prefilter, and comes standard with 125 psi or with 100-, 150- and 175-psi options to match facility demands.

The compressors incorporate high-quality components such as IP55 electric motors, Star-Delta motor starter systems and high-efficiency airends.