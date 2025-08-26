Read this article in French German Italian Portuguese Spanish
Bobcat expands industrial air compressor line
26 August 2025
Bobcat Company announced it is expanding its industrial air compressor lineup with the introduction of its new tank-mounted rotary-screw air compressors. The units are available through Bobcat industrial air distributors today and will be on display at FabTech 2025, in Chicago, Ill., Sept. 8-11.
Capable of continuous-duty operation, the six new models – the SA10TD, SA10T, SA15TD, SA15T, SA20TD and SA20T – are designed for light- to medium-duty applications including automotive aftermarket, woodworking and metal fabrication.
“Bobcat tank-mounted industrial air units deliver dependable performance and long-term value,” said Patrick Jakeway, general manager at Bobcat Company. “Their rugged construction, energy efficiency and low maintenance make them an ideal choice for users who prioritize reliability and a low total cost of ownership across various applications.”
The tank-mounted air compressors offer a tri-voltage plug-and-play package with connectivity to one other machine. The standard 120-gal. tank is available with or without a dryer and prefilter, and comes standard with 125 psi or with 100-, 150- and 175-psi options to match facility demands.
The compressors incorporate high-quality components such as IP55 electric motors, Star-Delta motor starter systems and high-efficiency airends.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.