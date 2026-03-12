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Bobcat to debut largest diesel forklifts

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

12 March 2026

Bobcat debuts DV180/250S-9 diesel forklifts at LogiMAT 2026 The DV180S-9 and DV250S-9 (shown) offer a maximum lift capacity of 18 and 25 tonne, respectively. (Photo: Bobcat)

Bobcat intends to the launch its new DV180/250S-9 diesel forklifts, the largest machines in the company’s line-up, at LogiMAT 2026, March 24-26, in Stuttgart, Germany. The new models extend the company’s heavy-duty material handling portfolio in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market.

The DV180S-9 and DV250S-9 diesel forklifts are are driven by the HDI DL08V diesel engine and feature a ZF 4-WG-211 four-speed powershift transmission and a Kessler drive axle. The new units offer the ability to lift a maximum of 18 and 25 tonne, respectively, at a 1,200-mm load center. The compact DV180S-9 has a width under 2550 mm, allowing for transport without special permits.

The advanced engineering in the DV180/250S-9 series incorporates high-quality components and enables a strong, reliable design for demanding environments, Bobcat stated. Both models deliver optimal load stability and maintain safe speeds even when fully loaded. They are also designed to offer high operator comfort.

The LogiMAT stand will also include the B18NT, B25NS and B80NS electric forklifts. The 1.8-tonne capacity B18NT is part of the BNT series, Bobcat’s first Li-ion three-wheel forklifts designed for light- to medium-duty applications. The company’s diesel forklift line will be represented by the D90S-9 model, while warehouse equipment will include the BPR20N-7 platform pallet truck, BPM16N-7 pedestrian-powered pallet truck and LSM12N-7i, BSL16N-7i and BSR16N-7i stacker trucks. The stand display is completed by the TL25.60 compact telehandler

Bobcat HDI ZF lift capacity material handling operator comfort LogiMAT 2026 LogiMAT DV180/250S-9 diesel forklifts DV180S-9 EMEA market Europe
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