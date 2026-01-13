Bobcat unveils range of gen sets for MEA markets

Bobcat has launched a range of gen sets for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market which is said to cover ‘well over 20 models’ with prime power from 20 to 1650 kVA.

Designed and produced in the MEA region, the new gen sets include related features including large air flows and robust components for greater heat resistance and lower total cost of ownership. The changes result in a more robust product for a geographic area Bobcat acknowledges is becoming more competitive.

Additionally, as the units are manufactured in the Middle East, there is a shorter delivery time, together with lower transportation costs and customs duty.

Bobcat PG340W gen set (Photo: Bobcat)

Matus Gejdos, Portable Power product manager at Bobcat EMEA, said: “The most popular generators in MEA are the 100, 200, 500 and 1000 kVA machines and the new range now fully covers these sizes. The durability of the units has been demonstrated through extensive and successful testing in Middle East conditions for thousands of hours, with the units being used with different loads and in temperatures above 40°C.”

The new Bobcat generator range is designed for use across a series of industries, including construction and agriculture, together with rental, telecoms and home standby.

The range starts with the PG20W, PG30W, PG50W, PG60W, PG110W and PG165W, with the numeral denoting kVA output. These use either Yanmar or Volvo engines which offer low maintenance and reduced noise levels.

Medium models include the PG220W, PG340W, while the PG590W, PG710W and PG820W are larger editions. Some of these use HD Infracore engines which have been available for about 10 years and offer proven reliability.

New additions to the line feature engines from Yuchai, one of the top engine OEMs in China. These are positioned in the high power range, offering up to 1650 kVA.