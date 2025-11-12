Bonfiglioli shows electrification solutions at Agritechnica

(Illustration: Bonfiglioli)

During Agritechnica 2025, Bonfiglioli said it was reaffirming its commitment to innovation, sustainability and collaboration with OEMs to help shape the future of agriculture. The company showed its solutions for agricultural robots and machinery – particularly sprayers and feed mixers – while highlighting its work on the electrification of small autonomous agricultural vehicles and attachment drives. This segment has seen significant growth since the last edition of Agritechnica, particularly in France and Italy, and is expected to gain momentum globally.

Robots for agriculture and forestry

The company said robots can transform modern farming by automating key operations such as planting, harvesting and crop monitoring. These machines enhance productivity, reduce resource consumption and support more sustainable agricultural practices. With a range of reliable products for wheeled and tracked AGV robots, Bonfiglioli provides machine builders with high-performance drive solutions.

Bonfiglioli said its portfolio delivers high torque in a compact design with minimal axial dimensions. The electric drives feature a maintenance-free, space-saving electric motor offering dimensions comparable to hydraulic systems. For wheeled agri-robots the company offers a complete solution consisting of a planetary drive of the 600WE Series, a precision planetary gearbox of the MP Series and a BMD brushless servomotor for steering drives. This permanent magnet synchronous motor features extremely compact dimensions and high torque, meeting the most stringent demands for precision, dynamics and speed settings. Suitable for 48-400V dc batteries, it has a protection rating >IP65. The solution proposed for tracked agri-robots includes a track drive of the 700CE Series, which has a compact design and high torque, as well as integrated electromagnetic parking brake and speed and temperature sensors, and a BPM electric permanent magnet motor for pump drives.

Electrification process takes center stage

Responding to the rapid growth in autonomous and electric agricultural machines, the company said it is delivering electric drives tailored for 1.5 to 6-ton autonomous vehicles. The company said its solutions are helping OEMs, startups and R&D departments within big companies meet expectations for intelligent, electric and connected farming attachments, such as with precision tools which are typically used in vineyard and orchard maintenance.

The company offers the BMD motor series for steering drives and the BPM motor series for pump drives. These products drive the next generation of agricultural attachments, delivering precision, efficiency and sustainability. The company said its drives provide precise speed and torque control for outstanding performance, while offering zero local emissions, reduced noise and enhanced energy efficiency. With fewer moving parts and no hydraulic oil, they minimize maintenance requirements, downtime and overall operating costs.

Tyre management

Bonfiglioli’s wheel drive comes with integrated central tyre inflation system which allows the operator to monitor and adjust tyre pressure according to the soil condition and operation needs, while driving and without leaving the cabin. Thanks to its features, such as automatic over-speed protection, multi-channel pressure control and integrated diagnostics alerts, the company said it grants several advantages, including better mobility through increased traction while driving off road, on sand and mud, and allows higher vehicle speeds and fuel saving during on-road transfer. Moreover, it enhances performance because it eliminates tyre leak down. Indeed, seals and control hoses are isolated from tyres and not pressurized during normal operation or when parked. Finally, it allows continuous vehicle operation with less tyre wear.