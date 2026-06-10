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Bonfiglioli shows electrified solutions at IVT Expo

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

10 June 2026

700 Series swing drive from Bonfiglioli 700 Series swing drive from Bonfiglioli (Photo: Power Progress)

Italian power specialist Bonfiglioli has presented a series of electric drive solutions for the off-highway market at IVT Expo.

Included in the tech on display are several electromobility solutions developed for off-highway and construction applications.

These include an integrated electric swing drive solution for excavators up to 20 tonnes. The system incorporates the 700T planetary gearbox with the BPM permanent magnet motor.

This is intended for drives in the 400 to 700 V range, delivering up to 35 kW. Developed for efficiency and performance, the drive should help to optimise total cost of ownership for machine operators.

BPM Series electric motor BPM Series electric motor (Photo: Bonfiglioli)

Bonfiglioli has also presented its BPM 200 liquid-cooled permanent magnet motor for high-voltage applications. Developed specifically for hybrid and partially-electrified machines, the solution is said to address growing market demand for flexible electrification architectures.

On the stand at IVT, Bonfiglioi has presented a drive intended for mini track loaders which integrates an air-cooled version of the BPM motor with the 700T series gearbox.

Available with the IP65 and IP 66 protection ratings and nominal power up to 16 kW, the solution is suited for agricultural applications such as AGV machines used in vineyards and orchards, an area which is increasingly featuring increased electrification.

IVT Expo is being held at the Cologne Expo from June 9-10.

Bonfiglioli Power Progress electrified solutions electric drive solutions off-highway market IVT Expo 700 Series swing drive 700T planetary gearbox Cologne Expo Italy
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