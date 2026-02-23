BorgWarner to enter data center market

BorgWarner Inc. said it will leverage many of its core competencies, including its turbocharging, thermal management, power electronics, advanced software controls and high-speed rotating electric capabilities following its signing of a master supply agreement with TurboCell, a subsidiary of data center infrastructure developer Endeavour. Together the firms will supply a modular turbine generator system.

BorgWarner said it expects the product to be a transformative power generation solution for the next wave of artificial intelligence (AI) driven data center demand and other microgrid applications, and that it believes the solution addresses the growing demand for high power alternatives to traditional power generation.

The turbine generator system is expected to be deployed to support AI campuses at gigawatt scale.

“We believe this product innovation is a powerful representation of the BorgWarner team proactively identifying and seizing growth opportunities,” said Joseph Fadool, president and CEO, BorgWarner. “With capabilities that we expect will address the power quality and energy needs of the data center market across hyperscalers and colocators, as well as other microgrid applications, we anticipate that the turbine generator system will open avenues for further profitable growth. We believe this solution provides many advantages to conventional power solutions, including superior transient response and fuel flexibility as well as a lower emissions footprint, while meeting the behind the meter power market demands of both bridging power and backup power. We look forward to partnering with TurboCell to deliver a solution that we expect will drive growth and supports our vision of a clean, energy-efficient world.”

BorgWarner has worked with TurboCell for more than three years to bring the turbine generator system to market. The product is expected to offer adaptability for diverse applications, including backup and prime power, advanced controls and dynamic response to manage power transients and grid peaks. It is also expected to meet future CARB emission environmental standards, or stricter emission levels, and allow for flexible fuel types including natural gas, propane, diesel and hydrogen.

“Our partnership with BorgWarner has been incredibly rewarding, and we are excited to combine Endeavour’s cutting-edge innovation with BorgWarner’s automotive scale Engineering and manufacturing execution,” said Jakob Carnemark, founder and CEO of Endeavour. “We developed the TurboCell system to supply the dynamic, demand-responsive power required to accelerate AI infrastructure development. With BorgWarner’s global supply chain and proven technical capabilities, we look forward to providing the next generation of onsite power required to unlock the full potential of AI compute.”

BorgWarner signed a supply Agreement with TurboCell, a subsidiary of data center infrastructure developer Endeavour. (Photo: BorgWarner)

BorgWarner said expects to leverage its automotive supply base and manufacturing capabilities to maximize vertical integration by controlling approximately 65% of the turbine generator system content.

The company expects power production to begin in Hendersonville, N.C. in 2027, with an initial 2 GW of capacity installed.

Introducing TurboCell

Endeavor said TurboCell is the first power platform engineered specifically for the AI era. The company launched the TurboCell brand earlier this year.

“With AI clusters scaling from tens of megawatts to gigawatt levels, we are seeing firsthand how the grid and legacy power systems are pushed to their limits,” said TurboCell CEO Chris Ellis. “TurboCell is our answer: A rapidly deployable high-speed generator and hybrid battery system that delivers gigawatt-scale power with the real time stabilization needed to absorb large AI power swings.”

The rise of large-scale AI training has changed how data centers consume power. Thousands of GPUs operating in lockstep drive abrupt transitions between idle and peak load, producing megawatt-scale power swings, said TurboCell. These rapid load changes create electrical transients, voltage sags and swells, and frequency excursions that stress equipment and trigger failures.

Endeavor’s TurboCell system has been designed to address those challenges by stabilizing volatile AI loads at the source. Its hybrid DC architecture prevents damaging electrical disturbances from propagating into GPU power delivery systems, onsite generation equipment, or the utility grid.

TurboCell said its modular architecture and resilient supply chain enable on-demand scaling that aligns capital investment with actual demand.