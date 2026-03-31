Bosch Engineering shows new e-drive for intralogistics machines

Illustration of a telehandler fitted with new e-drive (Photo: Bosch Engineering)

Bosch Engineering has presented a high-performance electric drive said to be tailored for the requirements of heavy-duty intralogistics machines.

With a system voltage of up to 800 V, the new drives should allow the electrification of machines which up until now how relied on diesel power.

Based on related automotive tech, the drive carries over the same safety and diagnostic concepts adapted for intralogistics work.

“Our powerful new electrification solution combines high power density, compact dimensions, and optimum efficiency. Its impressive flexibility makes it the perfect choice for the electrification of all types of intralogistics machines in heavy-duty operation,” said Philip Kurek, who is responsible for off-highway and maritime solutions at Bosch Engineering.

The drive comprises a Bosch SMG230 electric motor and an inverter equipped with silicon carbide power modules. System voltage can range from 400 to 850 V.

SMG230 electric motor (Photo: Bosch)

In an ‘ideal’ voltage and temperature range the drive can deliver 188 kW and 250 Nm of torque. Up to 550 Nm can be delivered for short periods.

Improved power density has allowed power output to be increased, with the new motor delivering up to 80 kW more than a comparable 400 V machine of identical weight.

The silicon carbide semiconductors in the power modules enable faster switching operations and steeper switching slopes, meaning that significantly less energy is lost in the form of heat. Using silicon carbide semiconductors the inverters have an efficiency level of more than 99%.

Other features include the new eGFV9120 coaxial gearbox from Bosch Rexroth. From the same company, there is also a collision avoidance system based on the BODAS system which uses a combination of radar, ultrasonic sensors and smart cameras from Bosch Engineering.

The SMG230 equipped with the Bosch Rexroth eGFV9120 coaxial gearbox was presented at LogiMAT 2026 in March.