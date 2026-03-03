Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español
Bosch Rexroth and Kawasaki to collaborate on next-gen off-highway solutions
03 March 2026
Bosch Rexroth and Kawasaki Heavy Industries have signed an agreement which will see the two companies collaborate on development of next-gen power solutions for off-highway machines and hydrogen solutions.
A memorandum of understanding between the two companies was signed on March 2 in Las Vegas, the day prior to the start of the ConExpo/Con-Agg trade show.
The intended partnership will combine the system expertise of Bosch Rexroth with the hydraulic hardware and excavator systems of Kawasaki.
This should deliver ‘intelligent’ machine concepts which address the industry’s most pressing challenges, including enhanced worksite safety, autonomous operation, data exchange and the transition to sustainable energy.
Dr. Steffen Haack, CTO of Bosch Rexroth, overseeing Engineering and in charge of this planned cooperation, said: “Our plan to join forces underscores our commitment to innovation and to delivering customer-centric solutions.
“By combining our respective competences in the envisaged cooperation, we aim to empower our respective OEM partners to navigate the evolving complexities of advanced hydraulics, electrification, digitalization and changing energy sources with confidence. With the off-highway industry at the cusp of a profound transformation, our planned collaboration can accelerate truly integrated, software-defined solutions for the global excavator market.”
Yoshimoto Matsuda, president of Precision Machinery & Robot Company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, commented: “Kawasaki has always been dedicated to hydraulic innovation, consistently delivering application-specific solutions through robust collaboration with our OEM engineering teams.
“This planned profound collaboration with Bosch Rexroth significantly broadens our offering into advanced digital and electrified solutions, meeting the rapidly evolving demands of our customers and expanding the value we deliver to our customers in precision hydraulics.”
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.