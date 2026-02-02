Bosch Rexroth, HydraForce to show compact hydraulics

Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce will feature a range of compact hydraulic solutions in their joint booth at ConExpo-Con/Agg. (Photo: Bosch Rexroth/HydraForce)

Bosch Rexroth and its subsidiary, HydraForce, plan to showcase compact hydraulic solutions for the construction industry at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev., March 3-7. The companies said the solutions are designed to simplify and enhance the performance of machines for its OEM customers.

The joint booth (S80245) will showcase the latest innovations from both companies, including:

Hybrid Hydraulic System Solutions: HydraForce said its hybrid solutions provide all-in-one, scalable, space-saving solutions for construction and mobile machinery by merging modular screw-in cartridge valves in a manifold with the multifunctionality of stackable compact directional valves (CDVs).

EDG-OBE Piloted Compact Directional Valves: Bosch Rexroth EDG-OBE piloted compact directional valves offer high flow capacity and integrated electronics. Designed specifically for tight spaces and high-precision applications, the valves’ modularity and advanced digital control are said to deliver higher efficiency, greater reliability and easier installation.

Load Holding Valves: These compact, energy-efficient valves optimize load management, reduce wear and enhance operational stability. They are suited for construction and agricultural machinery as well as material handling.

EHBL Digital Boom Control Valve and HF-Impulse 2.0: HydraForce’s EHBL valve is an electro-proportional relief solution designed to deliver high flow capacity (up to 454 l/min), energy efficiency, improved load stability and enhanced productivity. Paired with HF-Impulse 2.0 programming interface, the company said machine OEMs can easily program controllers to streamline development and maintenance.

Compact Power Modules: Bosch Rexroth’s Compact Power Modules can provide a ready source of continuous hydraulic power for mobile and light industrial applications, using flow rates up to 30 lpm (8 gpm) and operating pressures up to 300 bar (4,350 psi). The range can be customized to meet individual machine requirements, from control functions to pump flows and even bespoke tanks.

i-CHoose All-in-One Compact Hydraulics Configuration Tool: i-CHoose combines Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce’s product portfolios in a unified workflow for configuring hydraulic integrated circuits, compact directional valves and compact power modules. With built-in 2D and 3D visualization tools, drag-and-drop functionality and multi-format exports, i-CHoose can help engineers move faster from concept to prototype to production.

In addition, the booth will feature a Collaboration Zone that invites show attendees to collaborate with the companies’ application engineers to discuss machine challenges they face and how to design efficient electro-hydraulic systems to help enhance machine performance.