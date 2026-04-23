Bosch Rexroth posts minor drop in sales for 2025

Bosch Rexroth has released its annual report for 2025. Over the year, the company achieved sales of €6.45 billion, 1.4% lower than in 2024 (€6.54 billion).

Despite the lower sales number, the company reported an approximate 9.0% increase in order intake. This was the first time order intake was higher than sales since 2022.

“The economic and geopolitical environment remains a challenge for our customers and for us,“ said Dr. Jochen Peter, chairman of the management board of Bosch Rexroth.

“In addition, competitors from Asia are pushing into our home markets. Innovative strength, customer proximity, adaptability, and cost awareness will therefore continue to be important success factors for Bosch Rexroth in the future.”

The headwinds mentioned by Dr. Peter have resulted in a considerable downturn over recent years. While sales were only marginally down on 2024 numbers, Bosch Rexroth posted sales of €7.0 billion and €7.5 billion respectively in 2022 and 2023.

MPR radial piston motors were launched in 2025 (Photo: Bosch Rexroth)

Interestingly, while Dr. Peter mentioned competitors from Asia impacting home market performance, it was reported that the China market ‘made a significant contribution to stabilizing total sales through its growth’.

Order intake amounted to €6.6 billion in 2025, about €540 million (8.9%) higher than 2024. The stongest growth was in China, whle Europe also posted higher order numbers.

Looking forward to 2026, Holger von Hebel, CFO at Bosch Rexroth, said. “The 2026 financial year has got off to a good start: order intake to date has been higher than in the previous year, similar to last year, and sales are picking up correspondingly cautiously.

“Nevertheless, the global business environment remains volatile and cost pressure is high. We are therefore continuously working on cost reductions, our market-oriented positioning and our range of products and solutions for customers.”

The company launched a series of new products over 2025, including the MPR Performance radial piston motor and the ORC2 system that supports autonomous functionality in machines.

At Hanover Messe, Bosch Rexroth presented manufacturing tech that can be used in both civilian and military areas. Also on show in the company’s Application Park was the Fluid 4.0 research project.