Bosch Rexroth signs JV agreement for electromechanical actuators

Bosch Rexroth has signed a JV agreement with Xi’an IF Intelligent Equipment to develop and market electromechanical actuators (EMAs) for off-highway vehicles.

“The Chinese market for electromechanical actuators for off-highway vehicles is developing rapidly and has a high potential for worldwide growth. We want to win in this market right from the start,” said Dr. Steffen Haack, CEO of Bosch Rexroth.

“For that, we need speed in product development at sustainably competitive costs. Combining our technical and sales competencies in the field of electromechanical axes will provide benefits to our customers, and also to our respective companies.”

Signing of the new JV partnership between Bosch Rexroth and Xi’an IF Intelligent Equipment (Photo: Bosch Rexroth)

The new JV will be based in Shanghai, China, while production will take place in Xi’an, capital of Shaanxi province, located in central China. Bosch Rexroth has been active in the country since 1978, while Xi’an IF Intelligent Equipment (a subsidiary of Xi’an Huaou Transmission) has been a specialist manufacturer of ball screws and electromechanical axes since 2001.

“Together with Bosch Rexroth, we are injecting powerful, intelligent, and green momentum into the global off-highway market, and we aim to set a benchmark for a low-carbon future in global mobile applications,” said Fan Yandu, chairman of the board at Xi’an IF Intelligent Equipment.

Ball screws are the key component in EMAs. The partners will focus on development, application and final assembly of EMAs, developing new product ranges which include motors, motor controls and linear drives.

These will be marketed to a series of industries, including construction, agriculture and mining, plus material handling.

Local sales teams will manage the national market in China, while Bosch Rexroth will provide global sales channels.

EMAs are primarily used in place of fluid hydraulic systems, with the goals of delivering precision control and improved energy efficiency. Applications include steering, braking, load lifting and throttle control. They can also be used in auxiliary functions, such as augers and harvesting systems.