Bridgestone launches three new tires at ConExpo

04 March 2026

Bridgestone MasterCore V-Steel M-Traction Deep (VMTD). (Photo: Bridgestone Americas)

At ConExpo-Con/Agg in Las Vegas, Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) is debuting three new off-the-road tires: the 27.00R49 Bridgestone MasterCore V-Steel M-Traction Deep (VMTD), the 24.00R35 Bridgestone V-Steel Rock Deep Ultra (VRDU) and the Firestone Multi Block T.

The tires are headlining the Bridgestone Off-the-Road booth, which showcases a range of premium and intelligent tires for applications including cranes, graders, haulers, and loaders.

The all-new MasterCore VMTD 27.00R49 for 100-ton haul trucks leverages the company’s MasterCore technology to enable a 14% increase in tread depth; a more durable sidewall structure with narrow grooves in the tread pattern design said to enable 10% longer tire life; and a 10% boost in load capacity and 2% more ton-mile per hour (TMPH)/tonne kilometers per hour (TKPH) compared to the conventional VMTP tire.

The MasterCore VMTD will be available to fleets in June and offered in four compound options: standard, cut resistance, ultra cut resistance, and heat resistance.

The new three-star VRDU tire in the 24.00R35 size is engineered with a rock tread pattern and is specifically for rigid dump trucks. It features a stronger cord, enhanced casing structure and an improved tread pattern design, resulting in a 15% increase in TMPH/TKPH compared to its predecessor, Bridgestone stated. The new casing structure provides more than 8% greater load capacity than the two-star VRQP tire. The new tread pattern has slopes and center grooves designed to enhance wear life and minimize heat generation.

The new size of the VRDU will be available in 2027 and will replace the VRQP tire in the company’s portfolio.

Designed for articulated dump trucks and wheel loader applications, the new Firestone Multi Block T radial tire features strategically placed tie bars to minimize damage from debris, a strong steel cord and advanced tire compounds that enable 10% more cut resistance versus the Versabuilt AP radial tire it replaces. The new tire is constructed with 10% deeper tread depth and a new tread block design with biting edges to provide enhanced grip on challenging terrain.

The Firestone Multi Block T will be offered in five sizes (17.525, 20.5R25, 23.5R25, 26.5R25, and 29.5R25) and will be available this summer.

