Bridgestone tractor tires come to North America

Firestone Ag, a division of Bridgestone Americas introduced Bridgestone tractor tires as a premium offering to U.S. and Canadian farmers and custom operators.

Long available in Europe, all three tires in the Bridgestone lineup use a rubber compound engineered to resist wear, protect against stubble and enhance durability. The company said the patented Involute lug design maximizes traction and minimizes soil disturbance and energy loss caused by tire slip, helping farmers reduce fuel costs to get the most from their equipment and tire investment.

Firestone Ag showed the Bridgestone line of tires at the Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

“We’re confident the benefits of these tire technologies will far exceed expectations and deliver a level of performance never before seen,” said Greg Jones, manager of global field engineering, Firestone Ag.

The company said the tires offer 20% greater lug volume and have an overlapping lug pattern for frequent road use.

The tire line leverages unique tread and lug technologies and includes three options in popular sizes:

The VX-TRACTOR tire delivered 45% more wear life than its competition, said the company. Engineered for farm operations that require frequent roading, the VX-TRACTOR tire, it is available in 28–34 in. front sizes and 38–42 in. rears.

The VT-TRACTOR tire is designed for high-horsepower tractors with embedded VF technology. It integrates tread and compound features to improve traction and on-road wear while reducing fuel costs and soil compaction. Available in 30–34 in. front sizes and 38–42 in. rears.

The VX-R tractor tire is a wide tread pattern model engineered to extend the performance of the VX-TRACTOR tire to tractors of 135 horsepower or less. The ultra-wide design (UWD) tread pattern of the VX-R expands the tire’s contact area in the field or on the road, said the company. Available in 24 in. front and 30 in. and 34 in. rear sizes.

“Harvey Firestone invented the first pneumatic farm tire in 1932, and today’s introduction of Bridgestone premium tractor tires reflects our continued commitment to meeting the evolving needs of farmers,” said Firestone Ag President Tony Orlando. “By combining years of experience from the Firestone Tire Test Center in Ohio with the global know-how and research of Bridgestone, we will keep bringing innovations that help farmers be more successful.”

Bridgestone ag tires will be available for order in the US and Canada starting Sept 1. Bridgestone tractor tires are backed by a 10-year limited warranty.