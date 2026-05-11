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Brokk adds electric loader for North America

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

11 May 2026

Brokk Inc., a manufacturer of electric remote-controlled demolition machines, and the North American distributor for Ecovolve equipment, now offers the battery-powered Ecovolve EL500 mini loader to the North American market.

Brokk now offers the Ecovolve EL500 electric mini loader in North America. (Photo: Brokk)

The EL500 combines high-torque electric drive technology with a compact footprint of less than 32 in. and a turning radius of just 46 in. Offering a rated lifting capacity of up to 1,100 lb. (500 kg), the unit is equipped with a 6-kW/8-hp synchronous motor with a pushing force of 885 ft.-lb. Its 9.6-kWh, 48V AGM battery can enable up to a full shift of operation on a full charge.

To enhance performance and safety, the EL500 includes an operator presence system, automatic slow down, audible/visual warnings and working lamps, protective anti-collision platform and automatic self-leveling. A spring-loaded ride-on platform, hip cushion, electric steering, simple intuitive control layout and other features optimize operator comfort.

The unit is suited for indoor use with low-noise, zero-emission operation and optional non-marking tires. For further versatility, interchangeable attachments include a bucket, hydraulic breaker, floor scraper, vacuum lift, loading bucket and pallet fork.

The loader is engineered with a heavy-duty chassis and reinforced structure. Its electric drive system means fewer moving parts to maintain, while quick access panels make service requirements quick and easy.

Brokk Inc. Brokk Ecovolve electric loader mini loader North American market Ecovolve EL500 mini loader EL500 North America
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