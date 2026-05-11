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Brokk adds electric loader for North America
11 May 2026
Brokk Inc., a manufacturer of electric remote-controlled demolition machines, and the North American distributor for Ecovolve equipment, now offers the battery-powered Ecovolve EL500 mini loader to the North American market.
The EL500 combines high-torque electric drive technology with a compact footprint of less than 32 in. and a turning radius of just 46 in. Offering a rated lifting capacity of up to 1,100 lb. (500 kg), the unit is equipped with a 6-kW/8-hp synchronous motor with a pushing force of 885 ft.-lb. Its 9.6-kWh, 48V AGM battery can enable up to a full shift of operation on a full charge.
To enhance performance and safety, the EL500 includes an operator presence system, automatic slow down, audible/visual warnings and working lamps, protective anti-collision platform and automatic self-leveling. A spring-loaded ride-on platform, hip cushion, electric steering, simple intuitive control layout and other features optimize operator comfort.
The unit is suited for indoor use with low-noise, zero-emission operation and optional non-marking tires. For further versatility, interchangeable attachments include a bucket, hydraulic breaker, floor scraper, vacuum lift, loading bucket and pallet fork.
The loader is engineered with a heavy-duty chassis and reinforced structure. Its electric drive system means fewer moving parts to maintain, while quick access panels make service requirements quick and easy.
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