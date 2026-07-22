BT Trailers moves to new brand & facility

For years, BT Trailers has been known as a manufacturer of custom trailers for the oil & gas, over-the-road and mobile power industries. Now, the company is introducing a refreshed brand, BT Built, to better reflect its growth into other areas.

Founded in 2017 and backed by decades of manufacturing and fabrication experience, BT not only designs and manufactures custom trailers but also custom skid systems, industrial fabrication and engineered equipment solutions for customers across oil & gas, mobile power, transportation, manufacturing and other demanding industries. Each project is engineered around the customer’s specific application and built for long-term performance in the field.

While the rebrand reflects its growth, custom trailers remain a core part of BT’s business. (Photo: BT Built)

“Our business has grown well beyond trailers, and our brand needed to reflect that,” said Matt Ritter, CEO of BT. “BT Built represents who we are today: a custom fabrication company built around solving problems, building relationships and delivering on our word.”

The rebrand comes as the company moves into a new 80,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. One of the company’s largest investments to date, the facility is designed to expand production capacity and support dedicated custom fabrication, positioning BT to take on larger, more complex projects.

The launch also includes a completely redesigned website (BTBuilt.com) that provides a closer look at the company’s capabilities, industries served and the people behind the work.