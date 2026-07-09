BWI Group launches iDBC 1-Box brake controller

Global Tier 1 component supplier BWI Group has introduced its new Integrated Dynamic Brake Control (iDBC) 1-Box system, described as the company’s first European brake program.

In a further step towards the vehicle chassis becoming a software-defined domain, the electro-hydraulic unit is intended to replace the conventional brake actuator and vacuum booster. The new system should build pressure up to three times more rapidly than those existing methods.

On top of that, the iDBC gives OEMs a fully-tunable regen-to-friction blending system to support customization of optimization of brake pedal feel for all vehicle types, including EVs.

“The vehicle chassis is becoming a digitised, software-controlled system and the brakes are no longer a discrete mechanical assembly but a programmable subsystem,” said Andrea Ciavolino, TPL and product manager at BWI Group.

New Integrated Dynamic Brake Control (iDBC) 1-Box system (Photo: BWI Group)

“That shift opens up a level of tunability and refinement that simply was not available with conventional vacuum-boosted hardware. Pedal feel can be calibrated to an OEM’s preference, regenerative and friction braking can be smoothly blended and the system can be refined further across the lifecycle of the vehicle.”

With the new system, pedal pressure is not directly transferred to the callipers. Instead, a travel sensor and pressure sensor pass driver intention to the ECU which commands a motor in the pressure supply unit to build up correct pressure and move the callipers.

Building pressure up to three times faster than standard systems, the iDBC is particularly good at managing automated emergency braking and other driver assist functions. Decoupling the pedal from the callipers also eliminates unwanted pedal vibration under ABS activation.

As an ASIL-D system, the iDBC has been designed to deliver failsafe operation. For this, a hydraulic path from the brake pedal pushrod to the callipers remains as a mechanical backup in case of an electronic system failure.

It should be noted that while standard operation of the iDBC system is considered brake-by-wire, a true BBW system would not have the hydraulic failsafe, so BWI has avoided branding the new system as such. According to Ciavolino, BWI does offer its EMB (electro-mechanical braking) system which is 100% brake-by-wire.

Additionally, the iDBC system is intended for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes, including battery-electric light commercial vehicles. The next generation of the unit will be further developed so to be suitable for use with heavy-duty vehicles.