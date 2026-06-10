Caltherm introduces new BTMS 1 (800V) battery management system

Caltherm, a UK-based developer of thermal control solutions for various off-highway applications, including construction, forestry and terminal vehicles, has unveiled its new BTMS 1 (800V) at the IVT Expo in Cologne, Germany.

Like the existing BTMS 1 (400V) system, the new addition combines both heating and cooling capabilities within a single unit to provide up to 6 kW of cooling and 7 kW of heating power.

Caltherm BTMS (800V) battery management system (Photo: Power Progress)

However, the new BTMS 1 (800V) has been specifically developed to support higher-voltage vehicle platforms, helping OMEs to meet the growing demand for improved efficiency and performance.

Specifically, the BTMS 1 (800V) has an operating voltage of 800 VDC Nom. Passive cooling can be accomplished with a separate radiator pack. The unit can be used with cabin HVAC systems due to its lightweight and compact design.

Using an environmentally-friendly mix of 50% water/50% glycol as coolant, the CAN-controlled unit further features an integrated water heater.

Speaking about the new range addition, Daniel Jackson, Business Development director at Caltherm, said: “The new BTMS 1 (800V) showcases our engineering capabilities and demonstrates how we can adapt proven technology to meet new customer requirements. The original BTMS 1 (400V) was developed for a customer operating at a lower voltage. By modifying and optimising the design, we have created a solution that meets the criteria of a different customer and application.

He continued: “This flexible platform has been developed with adaptability in mind, because in thermal management, one size rarely fits all.”

The BTMS 1 (800V) can be tailored to deliver a bespoke solution for a variety of vehicles and machines, while also supporting sustainable mobility with innovative technology.