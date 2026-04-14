Camso Construction adds to track, pad options

Camso Super Durability (SD) track for compact track loaders. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

In September 2025, CEAT Limited, an India-based tire company which is part of RPG Group, announced the acquisition of the Camso Construction Compact Lline Business from Michelin Group. The acquisition opened doors for both companies, and now Camso is expanding with two all-new product lines launched at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 last month.

The first new addition to the Camso product family is the Superior Durability (SD) track for compact track loaders.

“We have today already four track pattern families and we are adding a fifth one, which is the multi-bar concept,” said David De Waele, product management director, Camso Construction. The solution is designed for all-season traction and mud cleanout. “We are a complete solution provider, so we want to not only offer for certain applications. We want to offer for all kinds of ground conditions.”

The SD track features in-built forged metal bars and endless joint technology. A double-sided self-cleaning stepped lug design enables optimized cleanout and consistent traction and grip while reducing the vibration level of the machine, Camso stated. The track is also designed to help maintain a high level of productivity in snow and ice ground conditions.

“That creates more efficiency for the drivers when they need to do their work, minimizing the ground disturbance due to the turf-friendly design of the product, and then offering superior performance on snow and ice… and increased driving comfort,” De Waele said.

Durability is achieved through the use of premium compounds. “The compound is of course one of the most important elements to all operations. So, it’s not only the track pattern design which counts, but we are using top premium, high elongation compounds to create a good life for the product,” De Waele explained.

Rubber pads for mini- to mid-size excavators

Also debuted at the show was the High Extreme Durability (HXD) chain-on rubber pad line for mini- to mid-sized excavators operating on finished surfaces. Designed for severe surfaces, the lineup is available for machines up to the 30-ton size class.

Camso High Extreme Durability (HXD) chain-on rubber pad line. (Photo: Camso Construction)

Pads come in 400-, 450- and 500-mm widths in various hole configurations for direct bolt fitting to the center chain of the undercarriage. The pad design includes a bi-directional tread pattern, deep tread to help avoid tears and chunking and a forged metal core intended to maximize service life. Individual pads can be easily replaced, rather than the entire track, should serious impact damage occur.

Other benefits of the chain-on solution, said De Waele, include more ground surface protection, less vibration/noise and greater traction and grip over steel tracks, with more impact protection compared to standard rubber tracks.

In terms of operating costs, De Waele said the HXD chain-on rubber pad is “a big step forward” in the ability “to survive catastrophic events” that might otherwise derail traditional track systems.

“The customer wants to continue running his machine, and when you have downtime, it costs him a lot of money,” he noted. “We need to avoid that and that’s where the chain-on rubber pad brings the lowest operating cost solution.”