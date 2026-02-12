Carnot Engines, Petredec partner on LPG engine

Philip Harwood (second from left), Petredec fleet director and new Carnot board member, visits the Carnot co-founders. (Photo: Carnot Engines)

Carnot Engines, a UK-based engineering startup developing next-generation engine technology, has announced a strategic partnership with Petredec, a global supplier in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry. The partnership is intended to accelerate deployment of Carnot engines using LPG fuels across the transport, maritime and power generation sectors.

The Carnot Engines utilizes a novel engine architecture incorporating high-temperature materials designed to eliminate wasted thermal energy. According to the company, its engine technology targets over 70% brake thermal efficiency and full multi-fuel capability. The engine is designed to operate across a fuels including LPG, hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, biofuels, biogas, LNG and diesel, and can switch between fuels.

By combining its technology with Petredec’s LPG expertise, Carnot Engines said it can accelerate the development of this technology to deliver decarbonized power across a range of applications.

“As a company, Petredec offers a unique and perfect fit with our strategy to accelerate the delivery of decarbonized power solutions into our target markets,” said Carnot’s CEO, Archie Watts-Farmer. “Petredec’s deep expertise across the whole value chain provides the perfect knowledge to optimize our engines for LPG fuel, which we believe will provide a key role in the decarbonizing pathway for many industries.”

“LPG is a cleaner burning, readily available fuel, and combining it with Carnot Engines’ highly efficient engines creates an optimal synergy to deliver cleaner power and transport at lower cost, while benefiting the environment,” stated Philip Harwood, fleet director, Petredec and new Carnot board member. “We are excited to fund the R&D for the LPG version of the Carnot engine and to become shareholders.”