Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Carraro opens new transmission assembly line in China

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

09 April 2026

Specialist drive component manufacturer Carraro Group has opened a new transmission assembly line at its plant in China.

The new line has been put in place to deliver a new generation of transmissions for earthmoving machines, with the products said to guarantee reliability and performance across one of the most dynamic markets.

New Carraro transmission assembly line at Qingdao plant New Carraro transmission assembly line at Qingdao plant (Photo: Carraro Group)

Based on the ‘local for local’ production plan, assembly of the transmissions in China should help to improve customer service, reducing the distance between the manufacturer and end user.

Additionally, the new line will produce transmissions which have been designed to specifications which suit the requirements of customers in China.

Carraro (China) Transmission Systems is located in Chengyang District, Qingdao. Opened in 2007, the plant produces axles and transmissions for construction machinery and tractors, together with drive axles for forklifts and other material handling equipment.

The China plant delivers components to both national and international customers, with destinations ranging from the US to Japan.

Carraro Group Carraro (China) Transmission Systems transmission assembly line new generation of transmissions earthmoving machines transmissions axles China Qingdao
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Terramac names dealer for western U.S.
Western States Cat becomes first Caterpillar dealer to represent the product line.
Rehlko, Innio agreement to support data centers
Agreement provides access to long‑term supply of gas engines.
Morrow delivers LFP cells
Company to ramp up production at battery cell factory in Norway.
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

NEW ARTICLE

How a modular test system overcame a genset bottleneck

When production outpaced testing, a modular system delivered fast capacity without disrupting operations or long term plans. Read how smart engineering kept revenue flowing.

Read more