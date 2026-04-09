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Carraro opens new transmission assembly line in China
09 April 2026
Specialist drive component manufacturer Carraro Group has opened a new transmission assembly line at its plant in China.
The new line has been put in place to deliver a new generation of transmissions for earthmoving machines, with the products said to guarantee reliability and performance across one of the most dynamic markets.
Based on the ‘local for local’ production plan, assembly of the transmissions in China should help to improve customer service, reducing the distance between the manufacturer and end user.
Additionally, the new line will produce transmissions which have been designed to specifications which suit the requirements of customers in China.
Carraro (China) Transmission Systems is located in Chengyang District, Qingdao. Opened in 2007, the plant produces axles and transmissions for construction machinery and tractors, together with drive axles for forklifts and other material handling equipment.
The China plant delivers components to both national and international customers, with destinations ranging from the US to Japan.
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