Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español
Carraro shows new drivelines at ConExpo
04 March 2026
Carraro has presented a series of solutions at ConExpo/Con-Agg in Las Vegas designed to meet the needs of construction equipment manufacturers.
With a focus on modularity and electrification, the Italian firm has presented configurable axles and transmissions designed to support the power transitions taking place across the industry.
For example, Carraro is showing a complete driveline for wheel loaders that offer both high efficiency and versatility in configuration. The drive offers both front and rear axles (Cat 3), paired with a THE transmission. The drive is compatible with both electric and hydrostatic power.
There is also a driveline intended for telehandlers, which includes front and rear axles and a TCH hydrodynamic transmission with the ‘side drive’ option.
Carraro’s Tailor Fit project offers customization of components to suit a particular application. To highlight this, the company has displayed a concept axle which is half rigid and half for steering, with an incorporated braking solution. Such developments can answer the needs of small OEMs producing off-highway machines.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.