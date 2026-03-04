Carraro shows new drivelines at ConExpo

Carraro has presented a series of solutions at ConExpo/Con-Agg in Las Vegas designed to meet the needs of construction equipment manufacturers.

With a focus on modularity and electrification, the Italian firm has presented configurable axles and transmissions designed to support the power transitions taking place across the industry.

Carraro stand at ConExpo (Photo: Carraro)

For example, Carraro is showing a complete driveline for wheel loaders that offer both high efficiency and versatility in configuration. The drive offers both front and rear axles (Cat 3), paired with a THE transmission. The drive is compatible with both electric and hydrostatic power.

There is also a driveline intended for telehandlers, which includes front and rear axles and a TCH hydrodynamic transmission with the ‘side drive’ option.

Carraro’s Tailor Fit project offers customization of components to suit a particular application. To highlight this, the company has displayed a concept axle which is half rigid and half for steering, with an incorporated braking solution. Such developments can answer the needs of small OEMs producing off-highway machines.