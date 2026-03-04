Responsive Image Banner

Carraro shows new drivelines at ConExpo

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

04 March 2026

Carraro has presented a series of solutions at ConExpo/Con-Agg in Las Vegas designed to meet the needs of construction equipment manufacturers.

With a focus on modularity and electrification, the Italian firm has presented configurable axles and transmissions designed to support the power transitions taking place across the industry.

Carraro stand at ConExpo Carraro stand at ConExpo (Photo: Carraro)

For example, Carraro is showing a complete driveline for wheel loaders that offer both high efficiency and versatility in configuration. The drive offers both front and rear axles (Cat 3), paired with a THE transmission. The drive is compatible with both electric and hydrostatic power.

There is also a driveline intended for telehandlers, which includes front and rear axles and a TCH hydrodynamic transmission with the ‘side drive’ option.

Carraro’s Tailor Fit project offers customization of components to suit a particular application. To highlight this, the company has displayed a concept axle which is half rigid and half for steering, with an incorporated braking solution. Such developments can answer the needs of small OEMs producing off-highway machines.

