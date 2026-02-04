Responsive Image Banner

Carraro to show new THE transmission at ConExpo

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

04 February 2026

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, to be held in Las Vegas from March 3-7, Carraro will showcase its latest components for small wheel loaders and telehandlers designed specifically for the North American market.

Alongside these, there will be a focus on ‘Tailor Fit’, the Carraro Aftermarket project created to address the diverse requirements of small- and medium-sized machinery manufacturers.

The centerpiece of the company display will be the new THE transmission (Transmission Hydrostatic Electric), a modular electrified mobility solution designed for both hydrostatic and electrified configurations.

Hydrostatic variant of the T.H.E transmission Hydrostatic variant of the THE transmission (Photo: Carraro)

The hydrostatic layout supports engines from 80 to 210 cc and offers optional modules such as 4WD disconnect and a SAHR (spring applied, hydraulically released) parking brake. Built-in modularity allows OEMs to configure drivelines to suit the specific machine architecture, taking into account performance targets and cost strategies.

The electric version integrates an e‑motor delivering up to 870 Nm at 10,500 rpm. The motor has two shift modes (synchro and powershift), while supporting a range of installation options.

Carraro stated that the THE is not just a transmission – instead, it is an electrification platform. Compatibility with machine telemetry, instrument clusters and HMI systems positions the new model as a core enabler of digital and autonomous functions in next‑gen construction machinery.

Carraro will also show the new 46.XX series axle for telehandlers. Offering modularity, scalability and standardization, the new entry is designed to deliver high performance while using fewer components.

More than just axles, the components serve as ‘intelligent platforms’ which are prepared to interface with GPS guidance, telemetry and digital control systems, allowing OEMs to futureproof their machines.

In addition to the components on display, Carraro noted the effect of changes which have happened between last year’s Bauma trade show in Munich and this year’s ConExpo event.

More than a progression between two major exhibitions, it was noted that there has been a broader change in industrial perspective as the two of the world’s largest markets navigate political and economic uncertainties.

For this, Carraro is positioned to respond to local requirements by fostering co-development partnerships with OEMs. This will help to shape new products offering the latest technologies that deliver for customers around the world.

