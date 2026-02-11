Responsive Image Banner

Case heads to ConExpo with new machines and technology

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

11 February 2026

At ConExpo, Case will feature nearly 20 new or upgraded machine models. (Photo: Case Construction Equipment)

Case Construction Equipment plans to feature more than 40 machines – including nearly 20 new or upgraded models – across 40,000 sq. ft. in its West Hall booth (W40701) at ConExpo-Con/Agg, March 3-7 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Highlights will include:

  • new D Series 3-ton, zero tailswing mini excavators, including the CX38D featuring electronic throttle control with auto idle and auxiliary flow control;
  • CX70E midi excavator featuring GNSS technology and CX90E with electric-over-hydraulic controls;
  • the new CX145E SR and CX255E SR short radius models alongside the previously upgraded CX220E and CX380E excavators;
  • the all-new TL100EV electric mini track loader, designed to offer ultra-quiet, emissions-free operation and the same performance as its diesel counterpart;
  • the 74-hp 321G and 112-hp 421G compact wheel loaders with operator-friendly cab improvements;
  • upgraded large wheel loaders with operator-assist features like AutoDig and rear object detection;
  • and B Series skid-steer and compact track loaders with upgrades like rear object detection and bi-directional self-leveling.

In addition, show attendees will also be able to preview new N Series dozers, expected to arrive in late 2026, featuring a new operator station with touchscreen display, EcoMode, auto-idle shutdown, integrated machine control and more.

Attendees will also be able to explore technologies that support the equipment and see a range of versatile attachments and experience the latest digital solutions.

“Our Machine Control, Safety Intelligence and Connectivity Tech converge at ConExpo into a cohesive digital ecosystem that connects the machine, operator, dealer and back office,” said Tyler Mills, head of CNH Construction Parts and Service, North America. “The Case Technology Hub within the booth will demonstrate current technology for all skill and budget levels, as well as a view into the inner workings of our newest developments.”

