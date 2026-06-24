Cat BE haul trucks on trial in Australia’s Pilbara

Two Cat 793 XE Early Learner battery-electric haul trucks are being trialed at a mine site in Western Australia’s Pilbara. (Photo: Caterpillar)

BHP, Rio Tinto and Caterpillar have launched a trial of two Cat 793 XE Early Learner battery-electric haul trucks at a mine site demonstration in Western Australia’s Pilbara.

After extensive safety validation and controlled testing at Caterpillar’s Tucson Proving Ground in the United States, the trucks arrived at BHP’s Jimblebar iron ore mine late last year, with Jimblebar now home to two of seven Early Learner battery-electric haul trucks being tested globally.

“This trial will give us real-world data in some of the most demanding operating conditions on earth,” said Matthew Holcz, Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive. “The Pilbara’s scale and intensity are unique, and that’s exactly what makes it the right place to test this technology to understand what’s needed to support broader deployment.”

The trial is generating critical data to assess technical readiness, infrastructure requirements and commercial feasibility, said Caterpillar. More than 100 hours of operation and over 200 test laps have occurred in early phase testing, with insights helping validate key assumptions around safety, technology and maintenance of the trucks. The next phase of the trial will evaluate dynamic charging via an energy transfer system that will charge the trucks while in motion.

The scale and intensity of the Pilbara make it an ideal testing ground for the battery-electric haul trucks. (Photo: Caterpillar)

“Investing in battery-electric haul truck fleet technology and operations in the Pilbara is key to our decarbonization,” said Geraldine Slattery, BHP President Australia. “This trial is helping to advance the technology we need and improve our understanding of how to scale across our operations, from charging infrastructure and energy management through to how it integrates into safe and productive operations.”

“Working side by side in the Pilbara’s demanding environment allows us to validate battery-electric trucks and charging infrastructure in the exact conditions our customers face,” said Thad Litkenhus Caterpillar Resource Industries vice president of Product Management. “What matters is how we translate what we’re learning into better outcomes, from improved energy efficiency to supporting lower emissions and more reliable performance at site.

“The progress we’re seeing is helping accelerate the development of solutions that our customers can implement with confidence.”