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Caterpillar autonomous hauler for Michigan quarry
05 May 2026
Caterpillar Inc. announced an agreement with Carmeuse, a global producer of lime and limestone, to deploy Caterpillar’s autonomous hauling solution at the Carmeuse Drummond Island quarry in Drummond, Mich., USA.
Delivered by Caterpillar and supported by Fabick Cat, Carmeuse will integrate Cat MineStar Command for hauling across its fleet of 777 trucks, alongside complementary MineStar capabilities for loaders and staff-supported equipment.
Todd Sheffer, vice president, Engineering, at Carmeuse, said of the agreement: “Caterpillar’s proven technology and expertise, combined with Carmeuse’s operational excellence, create a powerful platform to elevate us to new production horizons. This deployment reflects Carmeuse’s commitment to innovation and utilizing technology to future-proof our operations.”
John Shanahan, senior vice president of Resource Industries Sales, Services & Technology, at Caterpillar, added, “Our autonomous solutions are tackling the quarry industry’s most pressing challenges by raising the bar on safety while enabling consistent, efficient production. Our advanced technology will help take Carmeuse’s operations to the next level with greater safety, performance and positioning for the future.”
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