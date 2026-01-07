Responsive Image Banner

Caterpillar CEO highlights tech convergence at CES

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

07 January 2026

Joe Creed

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev., Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed took the keynote stage, along with Chief Digital Officer Ogi Redzic and Chief Technology Officer Jaime Mineart, to deliver a future-facing keynote to showcase how artificial intelligence (AI), autonomy and edge computing are converging to create the next generation of heavy equipment. Creed also announced the company’s $25 million commitment to support future workforce development.

Caterpillar noted it has invested $30 billion in research and development over the past 20 years, with plans to increase investment in digital and technology by 2.5 times through 2030 in its effort to deliver advanced technology solutions to help solve its customers’ toughest challenges.

At CES, the company demonstrated how it is advancing Industrial AI with the introduction of the Cat AI Assistant, an AI solution that it said unifies its diverse portfolio of digital applications and high-quality data into one simple, conversational experience. Using Caterpillar’s own data stored on the Helios unified data platform,

Caterpillar and NVIDIA also announced an expanded collaboration aimed at accelerating an AI-enabled future, including onboard AI features, AI agents at the scale of products and industries, as well as safer, leaner, more resilient production systems. The companies said the collaboration leverages NVIDIA AI Infrastructure and Caterpillar’s 100-year history of building and maintaining the physical world to set a new standard for industrial innovation.

Caterpillar previewed five autonomous machines at CES 2026. (Photo: Caterpillar)

After more than 30 years of deploying autonomous machines in some of the world’s most demanding mining environments, Caterpillar announced it is expanding that expertise to equipment used on construction sites. The company previewed five autonomous machines – excavators, loaders, haul trucks, dozers and compactors – that it said are designed to operate safely and reliably in complex construction environments.

The autonomous solutions are built on a foundation of AI, machine learning, computer vision and edge computing that process sensor data in real time and serve as a digital nervous system for customers’ jobsites. Integrated LiDAR, radar, GPS and high-resolution cameras provide a 360-degree, constantly updated digital view of the jobsite, that Caterpillar said enables precise and reliable autonomous operations, even in complex and chaotic environments.

Creed concluded his presentation by announcing Caterpillar’s commitment to ensure employees and customers are equipped to use advanced technologies as new roles emerge. The company is pledging $25 million over five years to launch a global innovation prize intended to identify, test and scale solutions that help workers develop the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital and autonomous environment.

