Caterpillar Group President to keynote at ConExpo 2026

Caterpillar Group President of Construction Industries Tony Fassino

ConExpo-Con/Agg, the largest construction trade show in North America – with more than 2,000 exhibitors across the 2.9 million sq. ft. of exhibit space – has announced that its new Ground Breakers Stage will feature Caterpillar Group President of Construction Industries Tony Fassino as one of the featured keynote speakers.

The Ground Breakers Stage was created to elevate industry-defining voices and conversations, spotlighting the companies and innovations redefining what’s next in construction. Keynotes and presentations on the stage, presented by Sherwin-Williams, will be features of the show, which will take place March 3-7, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev. USA.

Fassino joined Caterpillar in 1996, and is currently responsible for its Construction Industries segment, which includes the Earthmoving, Excavation, Building Construction Products, China Operations, Global Construction & Infrastructure, Construction Industries Services, and Cat Rental & Used divisions, as well as the Construction Industries Supply Management group. He will take the stage on Wednesday, March 4 at 1 p.m., to spotlight how Caterpillar is tackling the industry’s toughest challenges head on, pushing boundaries and shaping the future for its customers.

Caterpillar’s participation underscores its role in advancing productivity, safety and innovation across global construction markets, the announcement stated.

“Every three years, Las Vegas transforms into the epicenter of construction innovation with companies ready to show you what’s next. We are excited to show you what’s ready right now during ConExpo-Con/Agg’s new Ground Breakers Stage series,” said Fassino.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Caterpillar to the stage as we advance the conversations around innovation during ConExpo-Con/Agg,” said Dana Wuesthoff, show director. “Caterpillar’s forward-thinking approach embodies the transformation that drives our industry and helps us all build for the future of tomorrow.”

Caterpillar joins AutoDesk, AWS and John Deere in exploring the next era of construction and what it means for contractors, manufacturers and the broader industry. Other presenters range from the leaders of Fortune 100 companies to successful entrepreneurs, with more announcements to be shared in the coming months.