Caterpillar launches 1.5-MW diesel gen-set

Caterpillar Inc. has launched the power dense D1500 generator set, which delivers 1.5 MW of standby power from a compact 32.1 L Cat C32B V12 diesel engine. It is designed for a range of 60-Hz applications.

Caterpillar D1500 diesel generator set with 32.1 L C32B engine. (Photo: Caterpillar Inc.)

The new gen-set is designed to occupy up to 13% less floor space and weigh up to 32% less than the previous model at this power rating, making it suited for locations where space is constrained. The reduced weight can also enable lower shipping and installation costs and reduced setup and structural support requirements, the company stated.

The D1500 conforms to ISO 8528-5 steady state and transient response requirements, meaning operational continuity is maintained during power outages or peak load times. It also complies with NFPA 110 Level 1 Type 10 standards for fast power restoration during outages. The gen-set is UL 2200 3rd-edition certified for both the U.S. and Canada, plus meets the U.S. EPA Tier 2 emission standard for stationary emergency use.

An easy-to-use web interface or mobile app, available with a subscription, enables customers to remotely monitor, locate and manage the gen-set for tracking performance and troubleshooting.

The D1500 is equipped with a standard controller that automatically starts the unit during a power outage to deliver reliable backup power. For greater control and efficiency, it can be configured with the Cat Energy Control System (ECS), which offers enhanced monitoring, remote access and load management capabilities. Cat ECS controllers also support paralleling and seamless integration with power management systems for more complex standby power applications.

The D1500 is now available at Cat dealers in North America.