Caterpillar launches 6040 next-gen mining shovel

Caterpillar’s new 400-tonne-class 6040 next-generation hydraulic mining shovel integrates more standard technologies, including Cat Payload to measure every bucket load to help achieve target truck payloads.

The new shovel provides 1,201 kN (269,996 lbf.) of breakout force in face shovel configuration and 1,123 kN (252,460 lbf) with backhoe. (Photo: Caterpillar)

The 6040 is powered by twin C32B engines with 1,550-kW (2,079 hp) output that enable shovel operation or the ability to move the shovel off the face under the power of one engine. Multiple engine configurations are available to meet U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final / Stage V emissions regulations (without the need for DEF) or China Nonroad Stage III emissions standards.

The new shovel provides high breakout forces – 1,201 kN (269,996 lbf.) in face shovel configuration and 1,123 kN (252,460 lbf) with backhoe. Its closed-loop swing system enables fast cycle times and improved energy efficiency. Standard Operator Assist – Enhanced Motion Control incorporates angle sensors on the linkage to calculate boom and stick positioning, preventing hard stops and metal-to-metal contacts.

Hydraulic Optimization provides variable, on-demand hydraulic oil flow. The optimized hydraulic system dynamically assigns individual pumps or groups of pumps to deliver the flow and pressure that each hydraulic function requires for up to 15% more efficiency than shovels without it, said Caterpillar. Outside the cab, the system’s five-circuit hydraulics allow for two cylinder motions, two travel motions and swing.

The 6040’s cab includes a floor window to provide clear views of the tracks and 40% overall greater visibility of digging and loading areas. The new cab design offers 68-dBA interior operating sound levels and includes a new air conditioning system, ergonomic joystick controls and left-side-mounted monitoring and diagnostic tower with 254-mm (10-in.) touchscreen, live sensor monitoring and visual and acoustic fault warnings. The fully adjustable next-gen comfort seat, elevated full-size trainer seat and laptop work desk, and fold-away auxiliary seat facilitate in-cab training.

Standard Vision 360 integrates four camera views on the in-cab touchscreen display to give the operator a 360˚ surround view of the shovel. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Standard Vision 360 integrates four camera views on the in-cab touchscreen display to give the operator a 360˚ surround view of the shovel.

The shovel’s new cab riser features integrated Cat electronics and an optimized electronic architecture. It includes standard ProductLink Elite plus offers retrofit capability to the Cat MineStar suite of technology solutions. The new design also opens the door for retrofit capabilities of an electric power module for the next-gen model.

The 6040 is engineered with a target design life of at least 60,000 hours. The shovel is 2.25% heavier than the previous model and features robust structures and heavy-duty fixed-axle rollers and idlers. Other features include: