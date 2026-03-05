Responsive Image Banner

Caterpillar presents C3.6 turbodiesel engine in Las Vegas

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

05 March 2026

Caterpillar Industrial Power Systems has unveiled its new Cat C3.6 turbodiesel engine at ConExpo-Con/Agg.

Designed for small- to medium-size construction machines, the new 3.6-liter twin-turbo model has an output of 173 horsepower (129 kW). This is a 21% increase over the existing 3.6-liter engines in the range.

Cat C3.6 turbodiesel engine Cat C3.6 turbodiesel engine (Photo: Caterpillar)

The new C3.6 achieves this higher output by using an upgraded combustion system and reinforced core components, both of which have also helped to achieve a maximum torque rating of 546 lb ft (750 Nm) at 1,500 rpm.

Caterpillar puts forward that these features will increase uptime and reduce total operational costs, all without increasing engine size or complexity.

The C3.6 has up to 1,000-hour service intervals (oil, fuel filters). It is also compatible with B20 biodiesel and 100% HVO.

“Given that internal combustion engines remain the dominant power solution across global jobsites, we continue to strategically invest in advanced diesel engine technologies that help customers tackle their daily challenges,” said Steve Ferguson, senior vice president of Caterpillar Industrial Power Systems.

Cat C13D engine Cat C13D (Photo: Caterpillar)

Also at ConExpo, Caterpillar has previewed the C13D, a power-dense engine which offers up to 25% more torque than the previous model in this class.

The inline six-cylinder 13-liter engine, which is still under development, will be available with eight power output levels (690 horsepower max) and up to 3,200 Nm of torque.

Engine-mounted aftertreatment and cooling packs will be available from the factory to reduce installation and validation costs.

The C13D is suitable for a wide range of applications, including crushers, tractors, harvesters and large industrial pumps.

Both engines meet EU Stage 5, US EPA Tier 4 Final and Korea Stage 5 emissions standards.

