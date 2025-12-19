John Deere, Wirtgen take customer-focused approach to ConExpo 2026

John Deere and the Wirtgen Group will offer world premieres of equipment across 80,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor space. (Source: John Deere)

John Deere and the Wirtgen Group announced they will be delivering a customer-focused experience in their joint booth (Silver Lot SV2415) during ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026. The exhibit will total 80,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor booth space and include world premieres of equipment designed to help solve customers’ challenges.

The companies said attendees can expect to find:

24 market launches, including 18 world premieres of brand-new equipment from John Deere and six market debuts from the Wirtgen Group.

25 technology-focused machines, including 11 John Deere machines that feature SmartGrade control, SmartWeigh or SmartDetect functionality, and 14 Wirtgen Group machines equipped with the latest technologies.

Seven electric and hybrid-electric machines.

In addition, 15,000 sq. ft. will be dedicated for live demonstrations.

A dedicated innovation center will be located in the middle of the outdoor booth and will focus on new solutions centered around helping customers solve everyday challenges. The first floor will highlight the John Deere Operations Center, a jobsite-centric tool that serves as a digital hub for machine and work data. On the second floor, aftermarket digital solutions will be on display.

Inside the West Hall (W40442), an additional 10,000-sq.-ft. space will highlight John Deere Power Systems and E-Power solutions.

New this year, John Deere and the Wirtgen Group will be participating as a presenting sponsor supporting the Shop Talks and Walks. Through this engagement opportunity, customers can learn how to perform a quality daily walkaround through a new, interactive virtual simulation. In addition, attendees can practice gathering critical service information such as fluid analysis and machine health insights through their own devices.

On Tuesday, March 3 at 11 a.m., Jahmy Hindman, senior vice president and chief technology officer at John Deere will deliver the opening keynote of the show, “Never Idle: Tech Made Easy and Grounded in Purpose”. He will be joined on the Ground Breakers Stage by fellow John Deere leaders Maryanne Graves and Jonny Spendlove to discuss the transformative role technology plays in addressing persistent challenges within the construction industry.

Lastly, John Deere is hosting a session that will feature Preston Moore, manager, power systems, batteries and charging solutions at John Deere Power Systems, Wednesday, March 4 at 1 p.m. titled “The Missing Link: Charging Infrastructure and BEV Adoption at the Edge the Grid”. In addition, David Veasy, senior product manager for autonomy at John Deere, will participate in a panel discussion titled “The Autonomous Shift: Innovations and Impacts in Quarry Operations” on Thursday, March 5 at 1 p.m.