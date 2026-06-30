CATL, Octopus, plan European commercial vehicle battery swap network

China’s battery manufacturing giant CATL already operates a private and commercial vehicle battery swapping business in its home market. While operated as EVOGO, the customer-facing business is branded as Choco-Swap.

As of May 2026, it is estimated that there are 1,650 Choco-Swap locations operating in 127 cities across China. This is up from around 700 outlets in October 2025.

It has now been reported that CATL and energy retailer Octopus are planning a similar operation to support battery-electric commercial vehicles across the UK and Europe.

Choco-Swap battery swap facility in China (Photo: CATL)

Known as Swaptopus, the first UK location is expected to open in 2027. From there, plans cover development of up to 30 megahubs across Europe by 2035.

With the capability to get electric trucks back on the road in minutes instead of recharging for hours, the related material states the battery-swap network could support more than 300,000 trucks.

Greg Jackson, CEO and founder of Octopus Energy Group, commented: “Electric trucks already beat diesel on running costs, the challenge is keeping them moving. Battery swapping changes that. Instead of waiting for hours, trucks can be back on the road in minutes.

“By combining Octopus’s software and energy expertise with CATL’s world-class battery technology, we’re making clean freight practical at scale across Europe.”

Dr. Robin Zeng, chairman and CEO of CATL, added: “Battery swapping will be a significant part of the future of commercial transport. We have field tested this technology in China and we are delighted to being it to the UK and Europe as part of our joint venture with Octopus.”

No vehicles yet

This is one of few examples where the means to power ‘new energy’ initiatives are being planned before the vehicles are available.

While CATL has leveraged battery pack standardization across multiple battery manufacturers, leasing rather than ownership models and related government support to develop its battery swap network in China, the same advantages are not currently in place across Europe.

Perhaps more importantly, there are as yet no light- or heavy-duty commercial vehicles offered for sale in Europe which offer battery swap capabilities, with OEMs preferring to rely on DC fast charging.

This could potentially open the door for China van and truck manufacturers to market battery-swap capable vehicles in the region.

There are a series of OEMs in China now offering trucks with battery-swapping capability, including FAW Jiefang, Sinotruk, Dongfeng CV, Foton, SAIC, Sany and XCMG.