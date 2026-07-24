CATL releases Techtrans II battery with ultra-fast recharging

And the vehicle battery development train keeps on rolling. Battery development and manufacturing giant CATL has now unveiled a new battery intended specifically for light commercial vehicles (LCVs) which can deliver an ultra-fast recharge to 80% capacity in less then seven minutes.

Based on the new Tectrans II (first unveiled in January 2026), the new model follows on from the first Tectrans generation for LCVs launched in 2024. The recharging time is possible due to the battery pack supporting an 8C recharge rate. This means the battery can recharge eight times faster than an identical battery being recharged for 60 minutes at 1C.

Due to this capability, the battery can recharge in about the same time it takes to refill the fuel tank.

Cold weather, the nemesis of battery power, has less of an effect on this pack type. CATL reports that temperatures of -20C only increase the 80% recharge time by two to three minutes.

Cold-weather performance is further enhanced with the use of ‘self-heating pulse’, technology which was first used with the Shenxing III battery introduced earlier in 2026.

Launch of the TecTrans battery for HD vehicles (Photo: CATL)

The recharge time is possible due to internal resistance in the battery cells being reduced to around 50% of the industry average to minimize heat build up. Further, the cells use interface reconstruction on an atomic level to minimize lithium loss and slow battery degradation.

The battery pack comes with a 10-year, one-million kilometer warranty. This extended lifecycle could help to support the vehicle’s residual values, according to CATL.

The specific battery chemistry and format of this Tectrans II variant intended for LCVs has not been released. Unveiled in January 2026, the range included a series of formats, including sodium-ion and li-ion versions.

There’s also no mention of kWh capacity or range. This is likely due to the importance of recharging speed when delivering power solutions for LCVs. More than storage capacity or distance on a full charge, recharge capability is set to become the defining factor, as it is this which will support vehicle availability/uptime.