CentroMotion to show portfolio, next-gen motion control

For the first time at ConExpo, CentroMOtion will bring all seven of its global brands together in one booth. (Source: CentroMotion)

CentroMotion, a global designer and manufacturer of components and systems for the off-highway and industrial markets, will showcase its full family of brands for the first time at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, March 3-7, in Las Vegas, Nev. According to the company, visitors to Booth S82219 will experience a seamlessly integrated approach to motion, actuation and control powered thanks to the synergies between the various technologies of Carlisle Brake & Friction, CrossControl, Elliott Manufacturing and Gits Mfg., maximatecc, Power-Packer and Weasler Engineering.

Featured technologies will include:

Actuation and hydraulics: Power-Packer will show advanced hydraulic motion control solutions for demanding off-highway applications, including stabilization legs, outrigger systems, self‑contained electro‑hydraulic actuators and a selection of pumps, cylinders and latches.

Airflow and thermal management solutions: Gits Mfg. will exhibit advanced thermal management solutions, including hot- and cold-side EGR valves, exhaust backpressure valves and intake throttle valves, that help diesel, gas, renewable fuel and hydrogen engines meet increasingly stringent global emission regulations.

Friction and braking: Carlisle Brake & Friction will display its latest high-performance friction materials and brake systems designed for demanding construction and mining environments.

Mechanical power transmission: Elliott will show flexible drive shafts and push-pull control products said to deliver precision performance, highly operational actuation and mechanical advantages without the need for additional power sources. Weasler will exhibit its range of products, from drive shafts and torque limiters to dampers and other components.

Onboard computing and HMI: CrossControl will share its modular technology platform for machine intelligence including displays featuring an integrated network switch. maximatecc will showcase a portfolio of products, including displays, clusters and sensors for vehicle and equipment monitoring.

“CONEXPO 2026 is the perfect stage to demonstrate how CentroMotion is more than just the sum of its parts,” said Tom VanderLaan, chief commercial officer, CentroMotion. “By bringing our seven global brands together in one booth, we are showing our customers that we offer a streamlined, cohesive partnership. Whether they are looking for the proven friction expertise of Carlisle Brake & Friction or the intelligent display systems of CrossControl, they can find the entire ecosystem of solutions in one location.”