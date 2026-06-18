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Cespira, Volvo partner to finalize H2-fueled engine

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

18 June 2026

Cespira, a joint venture between Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and Volvo Group, has signed a development agreement with Volvo Group to finalize the integration and commercialization of Cespira’s HPDI* fuel system technology to enable Volvo’s 13 L engine to run on hydrogen.

The HPDI fuel system is designed to enable direct injection of alternative fuels at high pressures into internal combustion engines while preserving the performance, durability and operating characteristics required for heavy-duty applications, the announcement stated. Applied to hydrogen, the technology is reported to deliver diesel-equivalent performance.

Carlos Gonzalez, president and CEO of Cespira, said hydrogen HPDI is the next phase of the company’s HPDI fuel system strategy, noting that its high tolerance to hydrogen purity and ability to blend with natural gas will enable fleets to reduce CO₂ emissions with no trade-off in the performance.

Volvo Trucks announced on-road testing of hydrogen combustion engine-powered trucks The companies seek to finalize the integration and commercialization of Cespira’s HPDI fuel system technology to enable Volvo’s 13 L truck engine to run on hydrogen. (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

“What is more, our HPDI development allows OEMs to adapt trucks to regional realities in fuel availability, price and infrastructure, while leveraging a common engine platform. This gives the industry cost-effective pathways to decarbonize today and builds optionality for other renewable fuels as the market evolves,” he added.

Mehdi Ferhan, senior vice president, Powertrain Technology, Volvo Group, said the development project reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing low-carbon solutions for heavy-duty transport through multiple technology pathways.

“By partnering with Cespira on the hydrogen application of its HPDI fuel system technology to allow our 13 L engine platform to run on hydrogen, we recognize the potential of hydrogen internal combustion as a viable long-haul option for fleets to reduce emissions in demanding applications,” he added.

On April 1, 2026, Volvo Trucks announced it has trucks currently in on-road testing with the hydrogen-fueled engine equipped with the HPDI fuel system. The European certified commercial launch for the technology application is targeted to happen before 2030.

*HPDI is a trademark of Cespira Canada LP, a Canadian limited partnership within the Cespira JV.

Cespira Volvo Group Westport Fuel Systems Inc. HPDI fuel system technology HPDI fuel system hydrogen Carlos Gonzalez Mehdi Ferhan 13 L engine Volvo’s 13 L engine European
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