Cespira’s HPDI 3.0 to debut at IAA Transportation

Cespira, a Canadian company which specializes in the design and supply of fuel systems for heavy transport, is to present its new HPDI 3.0 at IAA Transportation 2026.

The IAA show will be held in Hanover, Germany, from September 15-20.

The new HPDI tech allows truck OEMs to deliver the power and torque of diesel engines but while using low-carbon renewable fuels.

Cespira systems support low-CO2 fuels (Photo: Cespira)

This is because the HPDI 3.0 system maintains the compression ignition of a standard diesel engine instead of switching to spark ignition used with many renewable fuels. This helps to maintain diesel characteristics, including high torque at low speeds, improved fuel efficiency and long-term reliability.

Earlier versions of the HPDI system which supported LNG fuels have been installed on more than 10,000 trucks that have now travelled more than 3.3 billion kilometres.

Following finalization of a deal with Volvo Trucks, Cespira is set to begin production of the HPDI 3.0 in Q4 2026. Vehicles with the new tech are expected to reach the market by early 2027.

Cespira supplies the complete fuel system platform, including onboard fuel storage, pressure management system and precision fuel injection system.