Charter Casting survey reveals supply chain shift

Tariffs, trade policy and hangovers from prior supply chain disruptions are driving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to favor risk management and total cost of ownership (TCO) over traditional cost-optimization models, according to Charter Casting, a provider of cast metal solutions and cast-iron bar stock (DuraBar).

Source: Charter Casting

In August 2025, the company surveyed 335 decision makers at U.S. companies purchasing iron castings, bar stock and steel weldments, castings and bar stock. With 70% of these OEMs selingl their products to the construction equipment industry, Charter Casting chose to share the survey results at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, North America’s largest construction show, taking place in Las Vegas, Nev.

Based on the company’s analysis, the industry data indicates OEMs prioritize reliability and supply chain resilience reflected in domestic stability.

“The landscape has shifted from a search for the lowest cost to a strategic pursuit of predictability,” said Shane Bonner, president of Charter Casting. “In an era defined by volatility, manufacturers are prioritizing supply chain security and operational consistency as a business imperative. They aren’t just sourcing components; they are de-risking their entire production evolution.”

The survey results showed:

82% of respondents prefer the “highest quality “ over “fast design-to-delivery” when forced to choose between the two.

66% prioritized “delivery reliability” over the “fastest delivery possible,” signaling that a predictable schedule is more valuable than raw speed, the company noted.

74% of decision makers cited “Made in the USA” as the most appealing characteristic for a manufacturer.

Domestic manufacturing was rated higher in critical operational categories, including delivery reliability (66%), customer service (56%) and supply chain stability (54%).

Purchasers give a slight edge on price to domestic producers (43%) over foreign producers (37%), reinforcing that sourcing decisions are no longer driven by cost alone, Charter Casting stated.

Industrial procurement is becoming more sophisticated and finance-driven, Charter noted, reflecting tighter accountability and capital discipline across organizations. According to the survey:

54% of respondents reported they always calculate TCO, with another 40% doing so at least occasionally.

67% of buyers indicated it would be “very helpful” for suppliers to assist with TCO analysis, highlighting a demand for partners who provide complex value evaluation, said Charter Casting.

The company went on to state that while a majority of companies have maintained their current supplier base, a reevaluation is taking place. The survey showed:

65% of buyers are open to adding or changing suppliers in the coming year.

47% are currently evaluating iron casting suppliers, while 52% already work with an iron foundry.

“Macro influences are driving change in the supply chain in favor of U.S. iron,” said Bonner. “But with preference comes demands for performance and accountability. The market is buying quality, reliability and partnership. U.S. suppliers that can deliver will win in the coming years.”