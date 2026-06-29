China OEMs looking to increase truck sales outside home market

TCO of electric trucks could be better than diesel in coming years

BYD ETH8 battery-electric truck (Photo: BYD)

According to the IEA (International Energy Agency), electric passenger vehicles made up about 25% of the global new car market in 2025.

While this sounds like the beginning of the end for petrol and diesel, there is a massive disparity between that penetration figure and where those vehicles were sold.

In China, about 13 million electric cars were sold in 2025, accounting for between 55 and 60% of the national new car market. By comparison, between 3.9 and 4.3 million electric vehicles were sold in Europe, making up between 20 and 25% of the market.

(Broken down by individual nation the European market is wildly unbalanced. For example, EVs made up 97% of all new car sales in Norway in 2025. Over the same period about 1% of the market in Croatia was made up by EV sales.)

For its part, about 1.6 million electric cars were sold in the US over the same period, around 10% of the annual total.

Government incentives are a key driver behind the popularity of EV sales in China; the overarching goal is to reduce air pollution in major cities. Supporting factors include investment in recharging infrastructure and a strong selection of vehicles produced by domestic OEMs well versed in EV R&D.

And of course, there is ease of access to the raw materials used to produce battery cells, which helps to cut costs. This, while China’s battery manufacturers continue to offer some of the best technology available.

CV market growth

The above factors are bleeding over into China’s commercial vehicle market. According to Commercial Vehicle World, a market intelligence provider based in Beijing, national sales of new heavy-duty electric trucks increased by 182% in 2025 to 231,000 units.

This is about 29% of all HD truck sales in China.

In June this year, China’s Ministry of Transport announced that it would target a national HD electric truck market share of 40% by 2030.

Incentives are also playing a key role in driving the switch to electric trucks. In one case, a trade-in policy in Beijing offers up to RMB 140,000 (yuan), approx. $20,500, when trading in an old truck for an electric version.

It’s cash back offers such as this and the improvement in battery tech that is driving increased national sales of BE HD trucks. In a report published by the South China Morning Post, Chen Jinzhu, CEO of Shanghai Mingliang Auto Service, noted that (including incentives) the price for a BE HD truck was now about RMB 500,000 ($73,000).

In the same report, Chen noted: “However, diesel costs much more than electricity when the trucks are put in use. With a higher production volume of electric trucks in the coming years, they will become more competitive in international markets.”

New markets, new opportunities

The national crisis in construction across China has prompted many of the country’s machine manufacturers to develop sales in other markets.

In an interview with Construction Briefing, sister title to Power Progress, Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG, now the third-largest manufacturer of construction machines in the world, noted that nearly 50% of company revenue was now generated outside China.

Sany recently delivered 10 electric HD trucks to the UAE for port operations (Photo: Sany)

Further, Yang stated that the goal was to achieve 60% of total revenue from international markets by 2030.

“We need to hedge the risk of domestic fluctuations in the overseas market. From the perspective of risk management, we can rely more on the international market,” said Yang.

Heavy-duty truck makers in China are also looking for customers in new markets. This, while building on a 33% increase in overall sales reported in Q1 2026 that saw total China truck sales outside the home nation exceed 100,000 units for the first time.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers noted this was more than 30% of all deliveries made for the period.

According to S&P Global Ratings, key growth markets for China truck OEMs will be south-east Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

These sales will be supported by local assembly facilities. Again, S&P Global estimates that there are between 50 and 80 plants in these regions now producing trucks, including battery-electric variants, for various China OEMs.

Most of these are operating on an SKD (semi-knocked down) or CKD (completely knocked down) basis, where vehicles are built up using kits delivered from the home market. This saves on both investment and time to market.

As battery prices drop – at least in China - it appears to be only a matter of time before BE and diesel trucks reach price parity. Under such circumstances, total cost of ownership will ultimately favour battery-electric models due to the lower recharging/operating costs.