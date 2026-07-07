CIFA Vista fleet management platform launches

CIFA, an Italian firm which specializes in development of machinery and transportation solutions for the concrete industry, has launched a new digital fleet management plafform.

Branded CIFA Vista, the new cloud-based platform can monitor and manage entire company fleets, delivering immediate access to key diagnostic information.

CIFA Vista can improve fleet operations (Photo: CIFA)

This includes real-time data covering GPS location, operating hours, fuel consumption, productivity, pumped cubic meters, fuel usage and distance travelled.

It can further provide the operating status of individual machines to ensure they are working efficiently.

Accessible from any connected device, the platform can help fleet managers and operators make informed decisions about on-going operations, while planning maintenance activities based on predictive data.

This is achieved by continuously monitoring machine performance and identifying possible issues at the earliest stage based on predictive analysis. This avoids extended periods of downtime for machines which have developed more serious issues.

Data is also displayed via the CIFA Vista system on dashboard displays so operators can make decisions about optimization of operation to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

CIFA Vista is available to customers around the world to help fleet operations run more effectively.