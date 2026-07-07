Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

CIFA Vista fleet management platform launches

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

07 July 2026

CIFA, an Italian firm which specializes in development of machinery and transportation solutions for the concrete industry, has launched a new digital fleet management plafform.

Branded CIFA Vista, the new cloud-based platform can monitor and manage entire company fleets, delivering immediate access to key diagnostic information.

CIFA Vista can improve fleet operations CIFA Vista can improve fleet operations (Photo: CIFA)

This includes real-time data covering GPS location, operating hours, fuel consumption, productivity, pumped cubic meters, fuel usage and distance travelled.

It can further provide the operating status of individual machines to ensure they are working efficiently.

Accessible from any connected device, the platform can help fleet managers and operators make informed decisions about on-going operations, while planning maintenance activities based on predictive data.

This is achieved by continuously monitoring machine performance and identifying possible issues at the earliest stage based on predictive analysis. This avoids extended periods of downtime for machines which have developed more serious issues.

Data is also displayed via the CIFA Vista system on dashboard displays so operators can make decisions about optimization of operation to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

CIFA Vista is available to customers around the world to help fleet operations run more effectively.

CIFA fleet management plafform fleet operations real-time data CIFA Vista Italy
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Unattended OTA updates for Mack Trucks
Lock & Leave enhancement to be available for over-the-air software updates
Rijkswaterstaat development program for electric ERTVs
Development process launched for emissions-free emergency tugboats
Rizon introduces service combo body for electric trucks
Familiar functionality meets a zero-emission platform
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262-347-8808 E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA