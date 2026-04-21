Citgo advanced moly grease for severe duty

Citgo Petroleum Corporation has launched its Mystik JT-6 Heavy Duty SynBlend 460 Moly Plus #2 (HD460 Moly Plus #2), the latest product in its premium line of JT-6 greases. It is engineered with advanced technology and designed for severe-duty applications, including dirt, wet and high-load environments common in the construction and mining industries.

Citgo Mystik JT-6 Heavy Duty SynBlend 460 Moly Plus #2. (Source: Citgo Petroleum Corp.)

The grease is formulated with molybdenum disulfide (moly) for enhanced protection in abrasive environments and is said to deliver enhanced load carrying capability and thermal stability beyond traditional moly-based greases. By combining a lithium complex thickener, HD 460 Moly Plus #2 is compatible with most North American greases. It is also comprised of ISO 460 synthetic-blend base oils and has robust extreme pressure (EP) performance.

High weld strength and strong wear control are designed to protect components from shock loading impact and boundary lubrication conditions that can lead to premature pin and bushing failure. The grease is designed to provide effective adhesion in wet conditions and low oil separation to help keep it in place. Effective oxidation resistance supports longer service intervals.

HD460 Moly Plus #2 has a 500° F dropping point to support high-temperature operations. It is recommended for use in excavators, wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks, track dozers, haul trucks, drills and draglines.