CK Power, 2G Energy jointly debut 530-kWe generator

The 2G DR aura 412 is a single-engine, 530-kWe prime-rated natural gas generator that will be distributed exclusively in the U.S. by CK Power. (Photo: CK Power)

In August 2025, 2G Energy Inc., the North American subsidiary of German combined heat and power (CHP) systems company 2G Energy AG, announced a strategic partnership with CK Power, a St. Louis, Mo.-based division of the CK Power Family of Companies focused on the design, distribution, manufacturing and servicing of industrial engines and generator systems. Under the agreement, CK Power was granted exclusive rights to market, sell and service 2G’s demand response, spark-ignited, rich burn industrial generator line in the United States.

“2G was seeking a distributor with an established customer network, one that could effectively manage supply and inventory and, most importantly, deliver exceptional aftersales service and support,” said Matthew Houser, president, Power Products Division, CK Power. “That’s where CK Power excels. When you combine those capabilities with our custom packaging solutions it becomes a strong and strategic fit.”

At PowerGen 2026, held in January in San Antonio, Texas, the two companies jointly debuted the first model under the partnership agreement, the 2G DR aura 412, a single-engine, 530-kWe prime-rated natural gas generator.

According to John Gorrell, Demand Response business director at 2G Energy Inc., the all-new DR aura 412 “represents the next evolution in distributed power, built from the ground up to deliver more power, less downtime and smarter operation.”

Different customers, different approach

CK Power is a distributor for multiple lines of engines, including John Deere and Kubota, with defined territories for each of the products. It is also an OEM that designs and packages generators using engines from suppliers such as Volvo Penta, PSI and Mesa Solutions. And now, it is a distributor for 2G’s generator line, as well.

The DR aura 412 has an integrated 2G Energy ECU and gen-set controller. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

Because it wears multiple hats, the company takes a different approach with customers based on their needs and the product best suited for the application.

“When we’re selling an engine or a power unit package, our primary point of engagement is typically with OEMs,” said Houser. “We take the time to fully understand the customer’s application, their equipment and what they are ultimately trying to power. That includes evaluating power requirements, torque characteristics, engine weight and dimensions and emissions requirements. From there, we recommend an engine package that best aligns with their operational needs.”

CK Power can customize power unit package designs to fit an OEM’s application, working closely with the OEM to integrate the engine and provide post-installation testing per the engine manufacturer’s requirements, Houser stated. The company can also manage and submit all the documentation required by the engine manufacturers.

“On the generator side, the path to market can vary by customer. Sometimes we sell directly to OEMs that integrate a generator into a product they are manufacturing. Other times we work with dealers who support end users, or we work directly with end users ourselves, running mobile rock crushing plants, oil and gas rental fleets or other applications where mobile power generation is required,” Houser explained.

“We have design capabilities, application testing and all the resources our customers need to be successful,” he continued. This includes a product support team, a large field service network with dedicated technicians and trucks, as well as strategically located facilities across the U.S.

Meeting power needs

Houser said CK Power had strong interest for bringing the new DR aura 412 to market for several reasons. “One is the market conditions right now; there is a significant need for spark-ignited power. A lot of that is being driven by data centers and other industries with high power demand.”

The all-new model pairs a 2G V12 26.8L engine with a 480V, 60-Hz, three-phase, 1,800-rpm generator. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

The ability to provide the market a single engine 530-kW natural gas generator package was very attractive, he continued, as was the opportunity to exclusively represent the product in the U.S.

“One of the gaps that 2G had in the North American market was a service network, and that’s where we specialize... so [there are] a lot of synergies there,” Houser noted. “And then the product itself. As we learned more about it – the maintenance intervals that are industry leading, the transient response of the product, the robustness, the fact it is built around a proven 2G engine – everything about it made perfect sense.”

The fuel-flexible DR aura 412 is targeted for both onsite generation and grid-connected applications in construction and industrial environments. Engineered for quick starts and swift load swings, it is designed for rapid dispatch, load shifting, peak shaving, backup power and island operations for seamless integration into demand response, virtual power plant and energy-as-a-service applications.

The new model pairs a 2G V12 26.8L engine with a 480V, 60-Hz, three-phase, 1,800-rpm generator, delivering 620 kWe standby/530 kWe prime on natural gas and 435 kWe standby/370 kWe prime on propane. It has an integrated 2G Energy ECU and gen-set controller, AI-powered remote monitoring, dynamic fuel switching and an intuitive 7-in. color display.

Heavy-duty steel pistons and ultra-low emissions catalyst options are said to optimize durability and ensure compliance, while the 2,000-hour service intervals maximize uptime and reduce lifecycle costs.

The DR aura 412 is available in skid-mounted, mobile or containerized configurations. For high-volume installations, including data centers, the units can be modularized with configurations that support demand-response capability. Multiple units can be combined to achieve higher total output, scaling to meet large or variable power demands. This modular approach provides resilience, the company noted – if one unit goes offline, the overall system continues running, reducing output without losing power entirely.

Work is in process to ensure compliance with EPA 1065, BlueSky and UL 2200 standards, with approvals expected by mid-2026, and the unit is compliant with NFPA 110.

More power ahead

PowerGen 2026 marked the official entry of the DR aura 412 into the North American market. At the time, three field evaluation units were scheduled to arrive in roughly 60 days, with an additional 30 units being put into production right behind them.

The new generator will also be featured at ConExpo-Con/Agg in CK Power’s joint stand (F14157) with Terramac, a crawler manufacturer and supplier of wheeled dumpers, and Hayes, a manufacturer of power transmission products, both other divisions of the CK Power Family of Companies.

Additional models won’t be far behind. “Later this year, we will introduce a 20-cylinder, 1-MW, single engine product, for which we will serve as the distributor, followed by a smaller eight-cylinder model,” said Houser. “That represents the direction and growth we see for this product line moving forward.”