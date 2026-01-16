CK Power expands with 2G DR aura 412 generator

CK Power announced it will serve as the exclusive U.S. distributor for the new DR aura 412, a single-engine, 530-kWe prime-rated natural gas generator manufactured by 2G Energy Inc. CK Power and 2G will showcase the DR aura 412 at PowerGen International 2026, taking place Jan. 20 to 22, in San Antonio, Texas.

CK Power is the exclusive distributor of 2G’s DR aura 412 natural gas generator. (Source: 2G Energy Inc.)

“We are excited to be introducing the DR aura 412 at PowerGen,” said John Gorrell, Demand Response business director at 2G Energy Inc.

“It represents the next evolution in distributed power, built from the ground up to deliver more power, less downtime and smarter operation, all backed by the proven engineering and manufacturing excellence that has made 2G successful in building trust with its customers.”

According to the companies, the DR aura 412 delivers high-performance, fuel-flexible power for both onsite generation and grid-connected applications in demanding construction and industrial environments.

It is designed for rapid dispatch, load shifting, peak shaving, backup power and islanded operations for seamless integration into demand response, virtual power plant and energy-as-a-service applications. Engineered for quick starts and swift load swings, the unit is also designed to ensure operational continuity during grid disturbances or outages and strengthen overall energy resilience.

The DR aura 412 pairs a 2G V12 26.8L engine with a 480V, 60-Hz, three-phase, 1,800-rpm generator, delivering 620 kWe standby/530 kWe prime on natural gas, and 435 kWe standby/370 kWe prime on propane. It has an integrated 2G Energy ECU and gen-set controller, AI-powered remote monitoring, dynamic fuel switching and an intuitive 7-in. color display.

Heavy-duty steel pistons and ultra-low emissions catalyst options are said to optimize durability and ensure compliance, while the 2,000-hour service intervals maximize uptime and reduce lifecycle costs. This is backed by CK Power’s fast on-site service and comprehensive support.

“As infrastructure investment accelerates and the grid becomes more dynamic, customers need power solutions that are reliable, flexible, and ready to support grid services,” said J.J. Costello, co-CEO of the CK Power Family of Companies. “The DR aura 412 delivers prime power performance while enabling demand response and grid flexibility, all backed by CK Power’s nationwide service network and decades of expertise.”

The generator is available in skid-mounted or containerized configurations with demand-response capability. It meets EPA 1065, BlueSky and UL 2200 standards, with approvals expected by mid-2026, and is compliant with NFPA 110.