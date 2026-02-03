Class 8 orders jumped 16% in December

Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 42,684 units in December, up 16% year over year, as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report, which provides a monthly look at the current production, sales, and general state of the on-road heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle markets in North America..

“December’s massive 408,000 SAAR underscores its outlier performance, as for all of 2025, just 224,000 Class 8 orders were placed,” stated Carter Vieth, Research Analyst at ACT Research. “Given carrier margins remained thin into the end of 2025, the sudden swing certainly overstates demand.”

ACT Research cited several factors driving the demand surge. “For starters, the economy, supported by AI and wealthy households, continues to outperform expectations, with GDP rising 4.3% in Q3. Crucially for trucking, consumer spending remains robust,” Vieth noted.

He went on to state that spot rates rose through November/December, helped by weather and quickening capacity contraction.

In addition, the American Trucking Association’s announcement to its members that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will move forward with the Model Year 2027 start date for its heavy-duty Nox emissions rule “added much needed regulatory clarity and likely drove some decision making in December,” said Vieth.

Regarding medium-duty net orders, Vieth said, “Total Classes 5-7 orders rose 20% y/y to 20,126 units. Having gradually slowed in 2025 on tariffs and low consumer sentiment, December’s improvement is likely a reflection of continued consumer spending strength, cautious optimism surrounding IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act) tariffs and some regulation-driven dealer stocking.”