Class 8 orders see 24% seasonal decline

Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 24,675 units in April, down 24% month over month (m/m), as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report, a monthly look at the current production, sales and general state of the on-road heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle markets in North America. Tractor orders declined 21% m/m to 16,807 units.

According to Carter Vieth, research analyst at ACT Research, the decline follows six months of increased activity and marks the beginning of seasonally lower orders leading up to the opening of 2027 order boards in September.

“The surge in orders the past six months boils down to improved spot and contract rates and regulatory clarity,” he explained. “Vocational Class 8 orders totaled 7,868 units, down 29% m/m, but given seasonality and last month’s historically strong order month, the pullback from March levels is unsurprising.”

Substantial increases in tractor order activity have been reported since December 2025 amid improvements in spot and contract rates as well as regulatory clarity surrounding U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 2027 emissions regulations, said Ken Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. He added that in ACT’s view, based on its latest North American Commercial Vehicle OUTLOOK, the rapidly tightening driver supply that accelerated in January has helped keep spot rates “sticky,” shielding them from rising fuel costs due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“ACT’s truckload fleet survey of ~40 mid- to large-sized fleets indicated the ability to find drivers in March became the hardest it had been since 2021, impacted by state actions, such as California revoking ~17k nondomicile CDLs and Indiana revoking 1.8k last month,” he stated. “Regulatory burdens associated with higher equipment costs in 2027 have also helped spur greater order activity. The higher cost estimates would certainly add greater incentive to dealers and large fleets to find the budget for equipment now rather than later.”

Given this, the seasonal decline seems set to be a largely temporary lull. Ken Vieth said of the HD vocational market: “With the four biggest technology companies in the U.S. set to deploy $650 billion in capital toward data centers and associated AI buildout needs in 2026, the vocational market appears poised to continue benefitting from strong secular tailwinds that show little sign of slowing in the short term. Additionally, after pulling back on expected prebuying in 2025 due to regulatory and trade uncertainty, vocational orders, like tractors, are benefitting from EPA’27 clarity.”

Medium-duty net orders have also seen a resurgence, rising 29% y/y in April to 16,801 units (17.5k SA). Carter Vieth attributed this “partially on easy comps but perhaps also reflecting continued consumer resilience despite the war, as well as some regulatory-driven dealer inventory stocking.”