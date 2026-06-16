Class 8 orders up 100+% year over year

Demand for new equipment in the commercial vehicle industry continued to strengthen in May, buoyed by improved spot and contract rates driven largely by the rapid shift in driver supply, according to the latest release of ACT Research’s North American Commercial Vehicle OUTLOOK, a report designed to provide a status of commercial vehicle demand, tactical and strategic market analysis and forecasts ranging out five years.

Preliminary Class 8 net orders for the month came in at 26,500 units, up 103% year over year and 12% month over month (SA), respectively, according to Ken Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. “Despite entering what is historically a weak period in the annual order cycle, new equipment demand remains supported by materially improved spot and contract rates, on top of regulatory clarity,” he added.

Spot freight rates have taken elevated net fuel costs – up ~39% year-over-year at the beginning of June – in stride and are currently above contract rates, Vieth noted, which he sees as “a positive omen for carriers’ contract rate negotiations and future profitability.”

Driver supply went from comfortable to tight beginning in January, per ACT’s monthly survey of mid- to large-sized for-hire carriers, and has deteriorated every month since. The April reading showed tightness in the driver supply at levels not seen since mid-2021, Vieth stated.

“FMCSA’s crackdown on nondomiciled CDL holders became official in March, but self-selection appears to have started around the start of 2026,” he explained. “Add crackdowns on cheater ELDs (electronic logging devices), closed driver schools and strict immigration enforcement that are squeezing productivity via restricting logbook cheating and a narrowing of the pipeline of new CDL candidates needed to offset freight growth and baby boomer retirements.”

Demand for new Class 8 vehicles continued to be strong in May. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

Taken together, Vieth said there is a strong case for driver supply to remain tight for an extended period, “which in turn will allow fleets to find pricing relief on the heels of three years of falling profitability.” This, coupled with EPA’27 regulations associated with even higher equipment costs, has helped to further spur Class 8 order activity.

Regarding the heavy-duty vocational market, it appears poised to continue benefiting from steady growth in AI data center builds and utility infrastructure improvements, said Vieth, which show little to no sign of slowing in the medium term. Large tech companies have deployed nearly a trillion dollars in capital toward data centers and associated AI buildout needs (utilities/grid work) to date this year, he noted, with Google and Space X announcing plans to raise $160 billion for AI projects in the past week alone.

As for medium duty in May, preliminary Classes 5-7 net orders rose 32% year over year to 19,000 units – a moderate improvement that Carter Vieth, research Analyst, ACT Research, said “may partially reflect the U.S.’s economic resilience, but given EPA’27 is edging closer, may reflect some level of dealer stocking.”