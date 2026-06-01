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Cojali celebrates 35th anniversary

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

01 June 2026

Cojali, a Spanish multinational specializing in the manufacture and development of technological solutions for commercial vehicle, agricultural equipment and machinery applications, is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

Spanish multinational Cojali celebrates its 35th anniversary Cojali was founded 35 years ago in Campo de Criptana, Spain.

Founded in Campo de Criptana in 1991, the company initially focused on the repair of components. It has since evolved to become a technological multinational, which it said has positioned itself as a major player in fields such as electronics, advanced diagnostics, connectivity and data analysis. Its brands include Cojali Parts, Jaltest Diagnostics, Jaltest Telematics and Jaltest Tools.

Throughout its history, Cojali said it has maintained a commitment to innovation and technological development, allocating significant resources to R&D&I and consolidating a structure made up of nearly 600 professionals integrated into specialized multidisciplinary teams, many of them with technical profiles.

This commitment was recently recognized with the National Industry Award “Bien hecho en España” 2025, awarded by the Ministry of Industry and Tourism in the category of Innovation and Digital Transformation for the Jaltest ESB ECU Simulation Bench. The award, presented by His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain, is said to highlight Cojali’s ability to transform technical knowledge into innovative solutions that contribute to the digitization of commercial vehicle maintenance, while also promoting more sustainable models aligned with the principles of the circular economy.

Going forward, Cojali said it will continue to reinforce a vision of the future based on the continuity of the business project and generational change, maintaining its core values maintaining the values of innovation, effort, proximity and commitment to industrial and technological development.

Cojali Ministry of Industry and Tourism 35th anniversary technological solutions commercial vehicle National Industry Award “Bien hecho en España” 2025 King Felipe VI of Spain Cojali Parts Jaltest Diagnostics Campo de Criptana Spain
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