ComAp establishes Swedish subsidiary

ComAp, which designs and delivers smart control solutions for power generation and energy management, has announced the establishment of a new subsidiary, ComAp Scandinavia AB, which will serve the Swedish, Norwegian and Icelandic markets.

ComAp Scandinavia is ComAp’s 17th subsidiary globally, with an office in Gothenburg, Sweden. ComAp will also continue close cooperation with its long-term distributors Ptech for Denmark and Tapimec for Finland and Estonia.

“The establishment of ComAp Scandinavia is a significant step in increasing our local presence in the region,” said Frederic Deman, ComAp CEO. “The fully equipped subsidiary will provide technical and sales support, as well as business development, to better serve our customers in all applications, mainly in marine and power generation projects.”

Jiří Vařeka, previously senior sales manager for this territory, will become the new managing director of ComAp Scandinavia. Vařeka has longstanding experience with ComAp and has developed Scandinavia as a direct market over the past years.